1015 W. Palm St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 bd 1.5 bath condo located in Little Italy ! San Diego Harbor views, close to everything! Pets ok - For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9-xuROwYIw



This gorgeous 2bd 1.5 bath condo is spacious and bright, and located in a prime location just near Little Italy and Bankers Hill.



With amazing panoramic views, this home features:



- Hardwood flooring throughout

- Grand living space

- Large Dining room and eat in kitchen island

- Stainless steel appliances ( Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave)

- Stackable washer and dryer

- Updated modern bathrooms

- Bay windows with views overlooking San Diego Harbor

- 2 car garage

- Enclosed patio area

- Outdoor patio space

- Central AC

- Gas Fireplace



12 month lease term

Unfurnished

Utilities included: Water/Trash



Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5663771)