Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1015 W. Palm St.

1015 West Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

1015 West Palm Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bd 1.5 bath condo located in Little Italy ! San Diego Harbor views, close to everything! Pets ok - For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9-xuROwYIw

This gorgeous 2bd 1.5 bath condo is spacious and bright, and located in a prime location just near Little Italy and Bankers Hill.

With amazing panoramic views, this home features:

- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Grand living space
- Large Dining room and eat in kitchen island
- Stainless steel appliances ( Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave)
- Stackable washer and dryer
- Updated modern bathrooms
- Bay windows with views overlooking San Diego Harbor
- 2 car garage
- Enclosed patio area
- Outdoor patio space
- Central AC
- Gas Fireplace

12 month lease term
Unfurnished
Utilities included: Water/Trash

Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5663771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 W. Palm St. have any available units?
1015 W. Palm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 W. Palm St. have?
Some of 1015 W. Palm St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 W. Palm St. currently offering any rent specials?
1015 W. Palm St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 W. Palm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 W. Palm St. is pet friendly.
Does 1015 W. Palm St. offer parking?
Yes, 1015 W. Palm St. offers parking.
Does 1015 W. Palm St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 W. Palm St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 W. Palm St. have a pool?
No, 1015 W. Palm St. does not have a pool.
Does 1015 W. Palm St. have accessible units?
No, 1015 W. Palm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 W. Palm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 W. Palm St. has units with dishwashers.

