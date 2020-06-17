1015 W. Palm St.

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bd 1.5 bath condo located in Little Italy ! San Diego Harbor views, close to everything! Pets ok - For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9-xuROwYIw
This gorgeous 2bd 1.5 bath condo is spacious and bright, and located in a prime location just near Little Italy and Bankers Hill.
With amazing panoramic views, this home features:
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Grand living space
- Large Dining room and eat in kitchen island
- Stainless steel appliances ( Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave)
- Stackable washer and dryer
- Updated modern bathrooms
- Bay windows with views overlooking San Diego Harbor
- 2 car garage
- Enclosed patio area
- Outdoor patio space
- Central AC
- Gas Fireplace
12 month lease term
Unfurnished
Utilities included: Water/Trash
Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE5663771)