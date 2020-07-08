Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

1009 Alexandria Drive Available 10/27/19 Gorgeous Ocean View Sunset Cliffs Home - It's rare to find a home like this for rent in the Riviera Villas area of Sunset Cliffs, and this one has breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean! This house has oak hardwood floors with a brick fireplace in living room that is great for entertaining. There's skylights to bring the sunshine inside, high end windows and French doors to let the ocean breezes in. The master bathroom is spacious and has a spa tub and walk-in closet. Front yard has huge view deck and 15x6 laundry room has access into attached garage and nicely landscaped backyard with room for boat and RV. Located in one of San Diego's most sought-after neighborhoods, it's walking distance from the ocean, Sunset View Elementary, and is a short bike ride to downtown Ocean Beach or San Diego. This home has a large, two-car garage, plus multiple spaces to park in the driveway, and it's on a quiet street. Pets allowed upon approval and gardener is included. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



(RLNE5174964)