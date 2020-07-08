All apartments in San Diego
1009 Alexandria Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1009 Alexandria Drive

1009 Alexandria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Alexandria Drive, San Diego, CA 92107
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
1009 Alexandria Drive Available 10/27/19 Gorgeous Ocean View Sunset Cliffs Home - It's rare to find a home like this for rent in the Riviera Villas area of Sunset Cliffs, and this one has breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean! This house has oak hardwood floors with a brick fireplace in living room that is great for entertaining. There's skylights to bring the sunshine inside, high end windows and French doors to let the ocean breezes in. The master bathroom is spacious and has a spa tub and walk-in closet. Front yard has huge view deck and 15x6 laundry room has access into attached garage and nicely landscaped backyard with room for boat and RV. Located in one of San Diego's most sought-after neighborhoods, it's walking distance from the ocean, Sunset View Elementary, and is a short bike ride to downtown Ocean Beach or San Diego. This home has a large, two-car garage, plus multiple spaces to park in the driveway, and it's on a quiet street. Pets allowed upon approval and gardener is included. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Alexandria Drive have any available units?
1009 Alexandria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Alexandria Drive have?
Some of 1009 Alexandria Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Alexandria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Alexandria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Alexandria Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Alexandria Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Alexandria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Alexandria Drive offers parking.
Does 1009 Alexandria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Alexandria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Alexandria Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Alexandria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Alexandria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Alexandria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Alexandria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Alexandria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

