All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10070 Scripps Vista Way 14
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10070 Scripps Vista Way 14

10070 Scripps Vista Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10070 Scripps Vista Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have any available units?
10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have?
Some of 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14's amenities include pool, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 currently offering any rent specials?
10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 pet-friendly?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 offer parking?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not offer parking.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have a pool?
Yes, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 has a pool.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have accessible units?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University