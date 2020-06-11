Rent Calculator
10070 Scripps Vista Way 14
10070 Scripps Vista Way
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10070 Scripps Vista Way, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
Amenities
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have any available units?
10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have?
Some of 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14's amenities include pool, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 currently offering any rent specials?
10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 pet-friendly?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 offer parking?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not offer parking.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have a pool?
Yes, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 has a pool.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have accessible units?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10070 Scripps Vista Way 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
