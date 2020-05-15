All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102

10066 Maya Linda Road · No Longer Available
Location

10066 Maya Linda Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths upgraded unit in the Area! - Rarely on the market!
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths upgraded unit
with 2 assigned parking made this unit definitely your #1 choice

Best location with easy access to freeways and yet quiet
within walking distance to schools, parks, shoppings and many many more

Excellent location within the complex!
With great open view in front of your unit!
Impressed by the gorgeous flooring, easy to maintain
Good size dinning room next top the open kitchen
Open kitchen with granite counter tops,
Great storage cabinets, top of the line appliances
Cozy living room with sliding door that takes you to our fenced in patio
Great Patio space with extra storage room for all your goodies
You will never went out of storage space with this spacious unit
Walk-in closet with organizer for your master suite
Both bathroom with shower and tub

Well managed unit with sparkling pool
You have to see to appreciate all!

Call today to schedule a tour

Top Notch Realty inc.
858-715-0688

(RLNE5612311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 have any available units?
10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 have?
Some of 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 currently offering any rent specials?
10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 pet-friendly?
No, 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 offer parking?
Yes, 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 offers parking.
Does 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 have a pool?
Yes, 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 has a pool.
Does 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 have accessible units?
No, 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 does not have accessible units.
Does 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102 does not have units with dishwashers.

