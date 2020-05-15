10066 Maya Linda Rd #2102

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 baths upgraded unit in the Area! - Rarely on the market!
with 2 assigned parking made this unit definitely your #1 choice
Best location with easy access to freeways and yet quiet
within walking distance to schools, parks, shoppings and many many more
Excellent location within the complex!
With great open view in front of your unit!
Impressed by the gorgeous flooring, easy to maintain
Good size dinning room next top the open kitchen
Open kitchen with granite counter tops,
Great storage cabinets, top of the line appliances
Cozy living room with sliding door that takes you to our fenced in patio
Great Patio space with extra storage room for all your goodies
You will never went out of storage space with this spacious unit
Walk-in closet with organizer for your master suite
Both bathroom with shower and tub
Well managed unit with sparkling pool
You have to see to appreciate all!
Call today to schedule a tour
Top Notch Realty inc.
858-715-0688
(RLNE5612311)