Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

Van Venetian

1520 North El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1520 North El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Reserve your new home today! Enjoy private en suite baths, a relaxing Jacuzzi tub, and an over sized tile shower. Gas fireplaces for cool summer nights, or central air for those hot summer days. Fully equipped kitchens feature stainless steel refrigerator, gas cook top, oven, also has a dishwasher, microwave, and plenty of cabinet storage and walk in pantry. Full size washer and dryer!
Venetian Villas is a small apartment community comprised of luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath villas. We are conveniently located only about a block to the beach, minutes to the 5, and located just north of the city center offering dining, shopping, parks and walking trails: convenient to both work and play.

Best of all take in the ocean view or breathtaking sunsets while grilling, or relaxing on the rooftop deck.

We are a equal housing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Van Venetian have any available units?
Van Venetian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does Van Venetian have?
Some of Van Venetian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Van Venetian currently offering any rent specials?
Van Venetian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Van Venetian pet-friendly?
Yes, Van Venetian is pet friendly.
Does Van Venetian offer parking?
Yes, Van Venetian offers parking.
Does Van Venetian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Van Venetian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Van Venetian have a pool?
No, Van Venetian does not have a pool.
Does Van Venetian have accessible units?
No, Van Venetian does not have accessible units.
Does Van Venetian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Van Venetian has units with dishwashers.
Does Van Venetian have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Van Venetian has units with air conditioning.

