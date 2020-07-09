Van Venetian

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Reserve your new home today! Enjoy private en suite baths, a relaxing Jacuzzi tub, and an over sized tile shower. Gas fireplaces for cool summer nights, or central air for those hot summer days. Fully equipped kitchens feature stainless steel refrigerator, gas cook top, oven, also has a dishwasher, microwave, and plenty of cabinet storage and walk in pantry. Full size washer and dryer!

Venetian Villas is a small apartment community comprised of luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath villas. We are conveniently located only about a block to the beach, minutes to the 5, and located just north of the city center offering dining, shopping, parks and walking trails: convenient to both work and play.



Best of all take in the ocean view or breathtaking sunsets while grilling, or relaxing on the rooftop deck.



We are a equal housing opportunity.