Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

116 Avenida Serra

116 Avenida Serra · (949) 463-0626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
The perfect location! Conveniently located. Newly remodeled, Fully Furnished Jr. 1 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, updated kitchen and bath, new windows, new furnishings, mirror wardrobe doors with custom organizer. Lots of natural light. All utilities included, Direct TV, with HBO & Showtime, wifi, coin op washer & dryer. Shared back yard with umbrella, patio furniture & BBQ. Street parking. Walk to downtown restaurants, gym, wine bar, shopping, pier & beach. Upstairs back unit. One of only 4 units. Great & quiet neighbor tenants! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Avenida Serra have any available units?
116 Avenida Serra has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Avenida Serra have?
Some of 116 Avenida Serra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Avenida Serra currently offering any rent specials?
116 Avenida Serra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Avenida Serra pet-friendly?
No, 116 Avenida Serra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 116 Avenida Serra offer parking?
No, 116 Avenida Serra does not offer parking.
Does 116 Avenida Serra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Avenida Serra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Avenida Serra have a pool?
No, 116 Avenida Serra does not have a pool.
Does 116 Avenida Serra have accessible units?
No, 116 Avenida Serra does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Avenida Serra have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Avenida Serra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Avenida Serra have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Avenida Serra does not have units with air conditioning.
