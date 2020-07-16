116 Avenida Serra

Amenities
The perfect location! Conveniently located. Newly remodeled, Fully Furnished Jr. 1 bedroom 1 bath. Hardwood floors, new paint, updated kitchen and bath, new windows, new furnishings, mirror wardrobe doors with custom organizer. Lots of natural light. All utilities included, Direct TV, with HBO & Showtime, wifi, coin op washer & dryer. Shared back yard with umbrella, patio furniture & BBQ. Street parking. Walk to downtown restaurants, gym, wine bar, shopping, pier & beach. Upstairs back unit. One of only 4 units. Great & quiet neighbor tenants! No pets.