Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

31 Calle Pelicano

31 Calle Pelicano · No Longer Available
Location

31 Calle Pelicano, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This San Clemente, Seaside model home, located in the Gorgeous Talega area features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home has been completely upgraded and customized! As you walk into the home you will notice all the floors are a beautiful red wood color. There is a large living/dining room area where you first walk in that takes you back to the Incredible, remodeled kitchen. All state of the art, stainless steel appliances, with gorgeous, granite kitchen counter tops. Additional living space to the left of the kitchen provides you with a fire place and entertainment area. To the back of the home there is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, as well. Downstairs you find a laundry room with washer & dryer along with built-in shelving for storage. Also, Enjoy soaking up the sun in your lovely, private, backyard patio. Upstairs to the right there is a large & spacious open room. Great for a play room, game room or office. Towards the back, you walk into the beautiful, spacious Master Bedroom! Its lovely. Master bathroom has gorgeous marble tile that is a total eye catcher. Relax in your large Spa Jet tub too! Down from the master you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has state of the art Solar panels and is in a great location, close proximity to the beach, schools, parks and recreation. You will also have access to 3 community clubs and a prestigious pool. Come make this gem of a property your own today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Calle Pelicano have any available units?
31 Calle Pelicano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 31 Calle Pelicano have?
Some of 31 Calle Pelicano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Calle Pelicano currently offering any rent specials?
31 Calle Pelicano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Calle Pelicano pet-friendly?
No, 31 Calle Pelicano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 31 Calle Pelicano offer parking?
No, 31 Calle Pelicano does not offer parking.
Does 31 Calle Pelicano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Calle Pelicano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Calle Pelicano have a pool?
Yes, 31 Calle Pelicano has a pool.
Does 31 Calle Pelicano have accessible units?
No, 31 Calle Pelicano does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Calle Pelicano have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Calle Pelicano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Calle Pelicano have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Calle Pelicano does not have units with air conditioning.

