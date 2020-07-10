31 Calle Pelicano

Amenities

This San Clemente, Seaside model home, located in the Gorgeous Talega area features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home has been completely upgraded and customized! As you walk into the home you will notice all the floors are a beautiful red wood color. There is a large living/dining room area where you first walk in that takes you back to the Incredible, remodeled kitchen. All state of the art, stainless steel appliances, with gorgeous, granite kitchen counter tops. Additional living space to the left of the kitchen provides you with a fire place and entertainment area. To the back of the home there is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, as well. Downstairs you find a laundry room with washer & dryer along with built-in shelving for storage. Also, Enjoy soaking up the sun in your lovely, private, backyard patio. Upstairs to the right there is a large & spacious open room. Great for a play room, game room or office. Towards the back, you walk into the beautiful, spacious Master Bedroom! Its lovely. Master bathroom has gorgeous marble tile that is a total eye catcher. Relax in your large Spa Jet tub too! Down from the master you will find 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has state of the art Solar panels and is in a great location, close proximity to the beach, schools, parks and recreation. You will also have access to 3 community clubs and a prestigious pool. Come make this gem of a property your own today.