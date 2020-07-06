810 Calle Dulcinea - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom at the end of a cul de sac in lovely Vilamoura. Beautiful real hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Granite counters in kitchen. Nice big fenced in backyard area is great for kids, pets, and family gatherings. Mirrored closet doors. Ceiling fans. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Spacious master bedroom with soaring cathedral ceilings. Deck off of master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Fireplace with gorgeous stone face. Plantation shutters throughout. Quiet community with great neighbors. Lovely community pool with ocean view. This property is great for families with lovely neighbors and a large fenced in yard/over sized patio. Smaller dogs ok with additional $200 non refundable pet fee. $45 application per adult covers credit and background check.