All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
810 Calle Dulcinea - 1
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

810 Calle Dulcinea - 1

810 Calle Dulcinea · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

810 Calle Dulcinea, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom at the end of a cul de sac in lovely Vilamoura. Beautiful real hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Granite counters in kitchen. Nice big fenced in backyard area is great for kids, pets, and family gatherings. Mirrored closet doors. Ceiling fans. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Spacious master bedroom with soaring cathedral ceilings. Deck off of master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Fireplace with gorgeous stone face. Plantation shutters throughout. Quiet community with great neighbors. Lovely community pool with ocean view. This property is great for families with lovely neighbors and a large fenced in yard/over sized patio. Smaller dogs ok with additional $200 non refundable pet fee. $45 application per adult covers credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 have any available units?
810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 have?
Some of 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 offers parking.
Does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 has a pool.
Does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 have accessible units?
No, 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Calle Dulcinea - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College