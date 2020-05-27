785 Calle Vallarta

Amenities

garage recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Panoramic views from the kitchen family room, dining room, master bedroom and yard are featured in this completely remodeled and updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of The Coast in San Clemente. Highly upgraded with gourmet chefs kitchen and designer touches throughout. Spacious and open, this home features an oversized kitchen with a panoramic view, and has a 11 foot island with barstools, built in microwave, farmhouse sink,upgraded appliances, pull out drawers with soft closing features. A formal dining room and living room, and four generously sized bedrooms, along with a spacious 3 car garage complete this home. Spotless and clean, rented fully furnished and ready for a new occupant. Move quickly, this one will not last long.