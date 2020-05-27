All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:54 AM

Location

785 Calle Vallarta, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2460 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Panoramic views from the kitchen family room, dining room, master bedroom and yard are featured in this completely remodeled and updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of The Coast in San Clemente. Highly upgraded with gourmet chefs kitchen and designer touches throughout. Spacious and open, this home features an oversized kitchen with a panoramic view, and has a 11 foot island with barstools, built in microwave, farmhouse sink,upgraded appliances, pull out drawers with soft closing features. A formal dining room and living room, and four generously sized bedrooms, along with a spacious 3 car garage complete this home. Spotless and clean, rented fully furnished and ready for a new occupant. Move quickly, this one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Calle Vallarta have any available units?
785 Calle Vallarta has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 785 Calle Vallarta have?
Some of 785 Calle Vallarta's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Calle Vallarta currently offering any rent specials?
785 Calle Vallarta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Calle Vallarta pet-friendly?
No, 785 Calle Vallarta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 785 Calle Vallarta offer parking?
Yes, 785 Calle Vallarta offers parking.
Does 785 Calle Vallarta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Calle Vallarta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Calle Vallarta have a pool?
No, 785 Calle Vallarta does not have a pool.
Does 785 Calle Vallarta have accessible units?
No, 785 Calle Vallarta does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Calle Vallarta have units with dishwashers?
No, 785 Calle Vallarta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 785 Calle Vallarta have units with air conditioning?
No, 785 Calle Vallarta does not have units with air conditioning.
