74 Paseo Vista

Beautiful Single Story hard to find Entry-level spacious home. This home is all on the ground floor, no upstairs at all. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, White shaker cabinets. This spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home has designer paint, laminate flooring, and porcelain tile thru-out Living room, dining room, halls, bathrooms, and the laundry room. Great floorplan with an indoor laundry room. You will love the community, with a golf course nearby, swimming pool, tennis courts and so much more with this single-story home. Also, it has a two-car garage with direct access and entry into the home. Beautiful gas fireplace with mantel for those cozy days. Outside patio for Bar B Qs and just relaxing. Community association pools, Golf course nearby, tennis courts. Beach is only 3 miles away approximately You will love the Talega community, nearby shopping plus a grocery store within walking distance.