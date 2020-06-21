All apartments in San Clemente
74 Paseo Vista
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

74 Paseo Vista

74 Paseo Vis · No Longer Available
Location

74 Paseo Vis, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Single Story hard to find Entry-level spacious home. This home is all on the ground floor, no upstairs at all. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, White shaker cabinets. This spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home has designer paint, laminate flooring, and porcelain tile thru-out Living room, dining room, halls, bathrooms, and the laundry room. Great floorplan with an indoor laundry room. You will love the community, with a golf course nearby, swimming pool, tennis courts and so much more with this single-story home. Also, it has a two-car garage with direct access and entry into the home. Beautiful gas fireplace with mantel for those cozy days. Outside patio for Bar B Qs and just relaxing. Community association pools, Golf course nearby, tennis courts. Beach is only 3 miles away approximately You will love the Talega community, nearby shopping plus a grocery store within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Paseo Vista have any available units?
74 Paseo Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 74 Paseo Vista have?
Some of 74 Paseo Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Paseo Vista currently offering any rent specials?
74 Paseo Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Paseo Vista pet-friendly?
No, 74 Paseo Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 74 Paseo Vista offer parking?
Yes, 74 Paseo Vista does offer parking.
Does 74 Paseo Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 Paseo Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Paseo Vista have a pool?
Yes, 74 Paseo Vista has a pool.
Does 74 Paseo Vista have accessible units?
No, 74 Paseo Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Paseo Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Paseo Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 74 Paseo Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 74 Paseo Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
