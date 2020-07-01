All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

724 Via Otono

724 Via Otono · No Longer Available
Location

724 Via Otono, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
yoga
Move right into this beautiful home located in San Clemente, 5 minutes from the beach! 2 large bedrooms PLUS a loft- offers ample space for work and pleasure. Unwind in your private hot tub with access from the master bedroom. Enjoy the lush outdoor patio full of plants and palm trees or chill inside by the cozy fireplace. There is so much natural light in this window filled unit! This condo is like a single family home, with no common walls and its own attached garage that you can access directly from the kitchen. The master bedroom is downstairs, has 2 closets and a full bath with dual sinks. The upstairs loft can be used for office space, a game room, yoga or workout room! The community is beautiful with lots of trees, side walks and a community clubhouse. Location is close to golfing, hiking, ocean, shopping, dining and schools. Convenient location for grocery shopping, chic coffee shops and schools. 2nd bedroom is upstairs and features an attached patio with a rooftop view of the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Via Otono have any available units?
724 Via Otono doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 724 Via Otono have?
Some of 724 Via Otono's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Via Otono currently offering any rent specials?
724 Via Otono is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Via Otono pet-friendly?
No, 724 Via Otono is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 724 Via Otono offer parking?
Yes, 724 Via Otono offers parking.
Does 724 Via Otono have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Via Otono does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Via Otono have a pool?
No, 724 Via Otono does not have a pool.
Does 724 Via Otono have accessible units?
No, 724 Via Otono does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Via Otono have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Via Otono has units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Via Otono have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Via Otono does not have units with air conditioning.

