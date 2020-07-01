724 Via Otono

Amenities

Move right into this beautiful home located in San Clemente, 5 minutes from the beach! 2 large bedrooms PLUS a loft- offers ample space for work and pleasure. Unwind in your private hot tub with access from the master bedroom. Enjoy the lush outdoor patio full of plants and palm trees or chill inside by the cozy fireplace. There is so much natural light in this window filled unit! This condo is like a single family home, with no common walls and its own attached garage that you can access directly from the kitchen. The master bedroom is downstairs, has 2 closets and a full bath with dual sinks. The upstairs loft can be used for office space, a game room, yoga or workout room! The community is beautiful with lots of trees, side walks and a community clubhouse. Location is close to golfing, hiking, ocean, shopping, dining and schools. Convenient location for grocery shopping, chic coffee shops and schools. 2nd bedroom is upstairs and features an attached patio with a rooftop view of the neighborhood.