All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 723 Calle Camisa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
723 Calle Camisa
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM

723 Calle Camisa

723 Calle Comisa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

723 Calle Comisa, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Call Agent Richelle Redivo 949.838.5449
Views,Views,Views!!! This Panoramic Ocean View home has them! From the living room, dining room, kitchen and Extra Large Deck you can see Cottons Point, Seal Rock, San Clemente Pier, all the way up to Dana Point! This home is furnished. Continuing with the Spanish Village by the Sea mantra, you feel relaxed from the moment you enter the Beautiful Wood Door entry into the courtyard with Terra Cotta steps and privacy. Currently set up as 1 California King Master bedroom with Ocean Views and its own covered Patio. The other Master bedroom with it's Queen bed and bathroom. The kitchen is beautiful and functional with New stainless steel appliances. Living room boasts a Large screen TV and a cozy couch. A Bar looking out to the deck with new patio furniture and that awesome view, make for great relaxing or entertaining. Recently painted with new baseboards, laminate wood floors, NO Carpet and updated bathrooms this place is a great get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday chaos! Comes with a 2 car garage. Whether for just a few months or a year this is the place to see! Located in the Ocean Hills Community with 2 pools (1 heated year round), basketballs courts, chip and putt 9 hole golf course, a clubhouse that can be rented out for your special get togethers or occasions. It's walking distance to shopping, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and restaurants. No Animals No Smoking. Rates subject to change depending on winter and summer rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Calle Camisa have any available units?
723 Calle Camisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 723 Calle Camisa have?
Some of 723 Calle Camisa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Calle Camisa currently offering any rent specials?
723 Calle Camisa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Calle Camisa pet-friendly?
No, 723 Calle Camisa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 723 Calle Camisa offer parking?
Yes, 723 Calle Camisa does offer parking.
Does 723 Calle Camisa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Calle Camisa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Calle Camisa have a pool?
Yes, 723 Calle Camisa has a pool.
Does 723 Calle Camisa have accessible units?
No, 723 Calle Camisa does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Calle Camisa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 Calle Camisa has units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Calle Camisa have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Calle Camisa does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College