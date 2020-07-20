All apartments in San Clemente
720 CALLE BRISA

720 Calle Brisa · No Longer Available
Location

720 Calle Brisa, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
***LOVELY 'COAST DISTRICT-SEA CANYON' 1-STORY on CDS***4 Brs***Entry opens into spacious living/dining great room w/ vaulted ceilings***Divided light interior door between living room & family room w/ vaulted ceilings***Kitchen & nook open to family room***GRANITE KITCHEN w/ newer cabinets, mobile granite island***Pantry***Master suite at rear of house with NEW CARPET & master bath w/ new granite counters, dual sinks, shower & walk-n closet***1 secondary bedroom also has a walk-in closet***2nd bathroom w/ tub***Inside laundry at 2-car garage access***Private back yard patio w/ 'Beach House' cabana for multi-use (playhouse, storage, She-Shed, Man-Cave, separate office***Gardener inc. for beautiful TROPICAL LANDSCAPING***Submit on one small dog, NO CATS***NO SMOKING***Spacious garage w/ cabinets & new rollup door to be installed***Drop down ladder to huge storage area***READY NOW FOR OCCUPANCY***OWNERS WILL CONSIDER LONGER THAN 1 YR MIN.***CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITAL,THEATERS, BEACH***CALL ED BEVERIDGE 949 690-1250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 CALLE BRISA have any available units?
720 CALLE BRISA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 720 CALLE BRISA have?
Some of 720 CALLE BRISA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 CALLE BRISA currently offering any rent specials?
720 CALLE BRISA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 CALLE BRISA pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 CALLE BRISA is pet friendly.
Does 720 CALLE BRISA offer parking?
Yes, 720 CALLE BRISA offers parking.
Does 720 CALLE BRISA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 CALLE BRISA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 CALLE BRISA have a pool?
No, 720 CALLE BRISA does not have a pool.
Does 720 CALLE BRISA have accessible units?
No, 720 CALLE BRISA does not have accessible units.
Does 720 CALLE BRISA have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 CALLE BRISA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 CALLE BRISA have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 CALLE BRISA does not have units with air conditioning.
