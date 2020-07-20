720 CALLE BRISA

Amenities

***LOVELY 'COAST DISTRICT-SEA CANYON' 1-STORY on CDS***4 Brs***Entry opens into spacious living/dining great room w/ vaulted ceilings***Divided light interior door between living room & family room w/ vaulted ceilings***Kitchen & nook open to family room***GRANITE KITCHEN w/ newer cabinets, mobile granite island***Pantry***Master suite at rear of house with NEW CARPET & master bath w/ new granite counters, dual sinks, shower & walk-n closet***1 secondary bedroom also has a walk-in closet***2nd bathroom w/ tub***Inside laundry at 2-car garage access***Private back yard patio w/ 'Beach House' cabana for multi-use (playhouse, storage, She-Shed, Man-Cave, separate office***Gardener inc. for beautiful TROPICAL LANDSCAPING***Submit on one small dog, NO CATS***NO SMOKING***Spacious garage w/ cabinets & new rollup door to be installed***Drop down ladder to huge storage area***READY NOW FOR OCCUPANCY***OWNERS WILL CONSIDER LONGER THAN 1 YR MIN.***CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITAL,THEATERS, BEACH***CALL ED BEVERIDGE 949 690-1250