San Clemente, CA
718 Calle Bahia
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

718 Calle Bahia

718 Calle Bahia · No Longer Available
Location

718 Calle Bahia, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location in Presidential Heights I!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo features an open floor plan where the kitchen looks out to the spacious living area that has double glass sliding doors, opening to a private patio that backs to a huge greenbelt offering a park-like setting. Kitchen is upgraded and includes granite countertops, a breakfast/bar counter, stacked washer and dryer, and all the appliances. Direct access to your 1 car garage, half bathroom, and 2 large closets complete the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, an upgraded bathroom with walk-in shower, and a balcony off one of the bedrooms. A wall-mounted TV is included in the other bedroom along with a walk-in closet. The community features pools and is close to beach, golf, shops and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Calle Bahia have any available units?
718 Calle Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 718 Calle Bahia have?
Some of 718 Calle Bahia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Calle Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
718 Calle Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Calle Bahia pet-friendly?
No, 718 Calle Bahia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 718 Calle Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 718 Calle Bahia offers parking.
Does 718 Calle Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Calle Bahia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Calle Bahia have a pool?
Yes, 718 Calle Bahia has a pool.
Does 718 Calle Bahia have accessible units?
No, 718 Calle Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Calle Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Calle Bahia has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Calle Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Calle Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.

