718 Calle Bahia

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location in Presidential Heights I!! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo features an open floor plan where the kitchen looks out to the spacious living area that has double glass sliding doors, opening to a private patio that backs to a huge greenbelt offering a park-like setting. Kitchen is upgraded and includes granite countertops, a breakfast/bar counter, stacked washer and dryer, and all the appliances. Direct access to your 1 car garage, half bathroom, and 2 large closets complete the main level. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, an upgraded bathroom with walk-in shower, and a balcony off one of the bedrooms. A wall-mounted TV is included in the other bedroom along with a walk-in closet. The community features pools and is close to beach, golf, shops and dining!