710 AVENIDA COLUMBO

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Private Canyon View! Very Private! Tons of windows and natural light all throughout! - Excellent location on a quiet cul-de-sac! Spacious four bedrooms and two bathrooms single level home with two car garage. Charming dutch door for an added breeze! Low maintenance yard with fake grass in the rear yard. Large front patio to enjoy in addition to the rear yard. Washer and dryer included inside the garage and a second refrigerator inside the garage. QuiteCool whole house fan keeps house cool. Submit on pet. Tenant pays all utilities & gardener. Low maintenance yard. Call agent Amber Yeilding for showing appointments at phone (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.



$3,650 = Monthly Rent

$3,750 = Security Deposit

1 Year Lease Minimum



(RLNE5005031)