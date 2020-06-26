All apartments in San Clemente
710 AVENIDA COLUMBO
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

710 AVENIDA COLUMBO

710 Avenida Columbo · No Longer Available
Location

710 Avenida Columbo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Private Canyon View! Very Private! Tons of windows and natural light all throughout! - Excellent location on a quiet cul-de-sac! Spacious four bedrooms and two bathrooms single level home with two car garage. Charming dutch door for an added breeze! Low maintenance yard with fake grass in the rear yard. Large front patio to enjoy in addition to the rear yard. Washer and dryer included inside the garage and a second refrigerator inside the garage. QuiteCool whole house fan keeps house cool. Submit on pet. Tenant pays all utilities & gardener. Low maintenance yard. Call agent Amber Yeilding for showing appointments at phone (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.

$3,650 = Monthly Rent
$3,750 = Security Deposit
1 Year Lease Minimum

(RLNE5005031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO have any available units?
710 AVENIDA COLUMBO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO have?
Some of 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO currently offering any rent specials?
710 AVENIDA COLUMBO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO is pet friendly.
Does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO offer parking?
Yes, 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO offers parking.
Does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO have a pool?
No, 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO does not have a pool.
Does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO have accessible units?
No, 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO does not have accessible units.
Does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 AVENIDA COLUMBO does not have units with air conditioning.
