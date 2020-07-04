707 Calle Casita

Amenities

Ocean Hills Three Bedroom Townhome - Ocean Hills Townhouse with City lights and Ocean View! One of a kind location with close walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and movie theater. This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an enclosed yard downstairs and a great room layout upstairs with a kitchen, dining area, power room and a large deck. New dual pane windows and doors throughout. Designer touches update this unit with slate flooring upstairs and wood flooring downstairs. Granite countertops in the bathrooms. Two car garage with a driveway for ample parking. Community amenities include 2 pools (1 with fabulous ocean views), pitch & put golf course, clubhouse, basketball courts & BBQ area. Enjoy beach living with the convenience of close proximity to shopping, dining and the freeway. 6-12 month lease.



(RLNE2423591)