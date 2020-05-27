All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

703 Via Presa

703 via Presa · No Longer Available
Location

703 via Presa, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful ocean view home - Property Id: 109127

This is an exquisite home fully upgraded. It has a new kitchen with cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances.
You enter this beautiful home through a dutch door which allows for ocean breezes.
Once you're in this home right away your eyes will be drawn to the fabulous view. Downstairs you have a fireplace that connects the living room, dining room and a half bath with travertine flooring/cherry wood floors.

Upstairs you'll see a remodeled master suite. There is a balcony of master

On those chili evenings enjoy your remote control duel sided fireplace. Escape through the French doors into one of the lofts.

Guest bath has been remodeled too. Both bedrooms have remote control fans.
The second loft is currently used as an office but could be a third bedroom.
This community has an ocean view pool area.
The garage has tons of storage. We have a doggie door, well behaved dogs considered. Please have good credit and Non smokers...

Shown by appointment 310-344-4182
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109127
Property Id 109127

(RLNE4791445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Via Presa have any available units?
703 Via Presa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 703 Via Presa have?
Some of 703 Via Presa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Via Presa currently offering any rent specials?
703 Via Presa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Via Presa pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Via Presa is pet friendly.
Does 703 Via Presa offer parking?
Yes, 703 Via Presa offers parking.
Does 703 Via Presa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Via Presa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Via Presa have a pool?
Yes, 703 Via Presa has a pool.
Does 703 Via Presa have accessible units?
No, 703 Via Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Via Presa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Via Presa has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Via Presa have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Via Presa does not have units with air conditioning.
