703 Via Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful ocean view home - Property Id: 109127



This is an exquisite home fully upgraded. It has a new kitchen with cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances.

You enter this beautiful home through a dutch door which allows for ocean breezes.

Once you're in this home right away your eyes will be drawn to the fabulous view. Downstairs you have a fireplace that connects the living room, dining room and a half bath with travertine flooring/cherry wood floors.



Upstairs you'll see a remodeled master suite. There is a balcony of master



On those chili evenings enjoy your remote control duel sided fireplace. Escape through the French doors into one of the lofts.



Guest bath has been remodeled too. Both bedrooms have remote control fans.

The second loft is currently used as an office but could be a third bedroom.

This community has an ocean view pool area.

The garage has tons of storage. We have a doggie door, well behaved dogs considered. Please have good credit and Non smokers...



Shown by appointment 310-344-4182

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109127

Property Id 109127



(RLNE4791445)