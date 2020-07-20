7 Via Ceramica

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Talega available for lease beginning July 15th. When you walk in the home you are greeted with travertine stone floors, a formal dining room and a spacious living room currently used as a play room. Make your way into the great room which features a family room open, breakfast nook and gourmet chef’s kitchen with granite, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator. The upstairs features two secondary bedrooms, a third bedroom which is currently used as an office (the built-in bookshelves and office desk will be removed), and a Master bedroom suite, the master bathroom retreat features granite countertops, spa tub, custom tile shower and a walk-in closet. The backyard is an entertainer’s delight offering a custom BBQ island with refrigerator, gas fire pit, and tranquil hillside views. The barstools at the BBQ island, chairs at the gas fire pit and outdoor stone dining table and chairs may be included with the lease. Additionally, some of the interior furniture is available for sale, please see the attached furniture list. Experience the community of Talega encompassing a pristine golf course, interactive parks, sports fields, scenic trails, boutique shopping and award-winning schools. Landlord will consider a one to two year lease term and no more than two small dogs, and one cat.