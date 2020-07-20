All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

7 Via Ceramica

7 via Ceramica · No Longer Available
Location

7 via Ceramica, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Talega available for lease beginning July 15th. When you walk in the home you are greeted with travertine stone floors, a formal dining room and a spacious living room currently used as a play room. Make your way into the great room which features a family room open, breakfast nook and gourmet chef’s kitchen with granite, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator. The upstairs features two secondary bedrooms, a third bedroom which is currently used as an office (the built-in bookshelves and office desk will be removed), and a Master bedroom suite, the master bathroom retreat features granite countertops, spa tub, custom tile shower and a walk-in closet. The backyard is an entertainer’s delight offering a custom BBQ island with refrigerator, gas fire pit, and tranquil hillside views. The barstools at the BBQ island, chairs at the gas fire pit and outdoor stone dining table and chairs may be included with the lease. Additionally, some of the interior furniture is available for sale, please see the attached furniture list. Experience the community of Talega encompassing a pristine golf course, interactive parks, sports fields, scenic trails, boutique shopping and award-winning schools. Landlord will consider a one to two year lease term and no more than two small dogs, and one cat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Via Ceramica have any available units?
7 Via Ceramica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 7 Via Ceramica have?
Some of 7 Via Ceramica's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Via Ceramica currently offering any rent specials?
7 Via Ceramica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Via Ceramica pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Via Ceramica is pet friendly.
Does 7 Via Ceramica offer parking?
Yes, 7 Via Ceramica offers parking.
Does 7 Via Ceramica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Via Ceramica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Via Ceramica have a pool?
No, 7 Via Ceramica does not have a pool.
Does 7 Via Ceramica have accessible units?
No, 7 Via Ceramica does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Via Ceramica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Via Ceramica has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Via Ceramica have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Via Ceramica does not have units with air conditioning.
