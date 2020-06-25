All apartments in San Clemente
6704 Camino Cresta

Location

6704 Camino Cresta, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Beautiful 5 bedroom/ 5.5 bath Home with Endless Upgrades and 4300 square feet of living space! This home features High Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Crown Molding, Hardwood flooring and Tumbled-edge Travertine throughout! Main level features a Formal Living room and Dining room with a Small Bar and a Downstairs Office. The Gourmet Kitchen has Upgraded Appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. There is also a Downstairs Bedroom with a Private Entrance. Bonus room upstairs. Master suite features dual Walk-in Closets, cast stone Fireplace, and endless Views of the rolling hills with the ocean in the distance. Master bath includes a Jacuzzi tub and dual head over-sized shower and vanity area. The outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining as it features a Salt Water Spa, Outdoor Kitchen area with gourmet barbecue and an outdoor fireplace. Plenty of storage in your Four-Car Garage plus a large driveway for plenty of parking. Enjoy being in this great neighborhood which has a clubhouse and pool too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Camino Cresta have any available units?
6704 Camino Cresta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 6704 Camino Cresta have?
Some of 6704 Camino Cresta's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Camino Cresta currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Camino Cresta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Camino Cresta pet-friendly?
No, 6704 Camino Cresta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 6704 Camino Cresta offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Camino Cresta offers parking.
Does 6704 Camino Cresta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Camino Cresta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Camino Cresta have a pool?
Yes, 6704 Camino Cresta has a pool.
Does 6704 Camino Cresta have accessible units?
No, 6704 Camino Cresta does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Camino Cresta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 Camino Cresta has units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 Camino Cresta have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 Camino Cresta does not have units with air conditioning.
