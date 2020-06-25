6704 Camino Cresta

Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom/ 5.5 bath Home with Endless Upgrades and 4300 square feet of living space! This home features High Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Crown Molding, Hardwood flooring and Tumbled-edge Travertine throughout! Main level features a Formal Living room and Dining room with a Small Bar and a Downstairs Office. The Gourmet Kitchen has Upgraded Appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. There is also a Downstairs Bedroom with a Private Entrance. Bonus room upstairs. Master suite features dual Walk-in Closets, cast stone Fireplace, and endless Views of the rolling hills with the ocean in the distance. Master bath includes a Jacuzzi tub and dual head over-sized shower and vanity area. The outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining as it features a Salt Water Spa, Outdoor Kitchen area with gourmet barbecue and an outdoor fireplace. Plenty of storage in your Four-Car Garage plus a large driveway for plenty of parking. Enjoy being in this great neighborhood which has a clubhouse and pool too!!