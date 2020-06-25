6704 Camino Cresta

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 5 bedroom/ 5.5 bath Home with Endless Upgrades and 4300 square feet of living space! This home features High Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Crown Molding, Hardwood flooring and Tumbled-edge Travertine throughout! Main level features a Formal Living room and Dining room with a Small Bar and a Downstairs Office. The Gourmet Kitchen has Upgraded Appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. There is also a Downstairs Bedroom with a Private Entrance. Bonus room upstairs. Master suite features dual Walk-in Closets, cast stone Fireplace, and endless Views of the rolling hills with the ocean in the distance. Master bath includes a Jacuzzi tub and dual head over-sized shower and vanity area. The outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining as it features a Salt Water Spa, Outdoor Kitchen area with gourmet barbecue and an outdoor fireplace. Plenty of storage in your Four-Car Garage plus a large driveway for plenty of parking. Enjoy being in this great neighborhood which has a clubhouse and pool too!!