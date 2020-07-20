All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

64 Via Almeria

64 via Almeria · No Longer Available
Location

64 via Almeria, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the Verano neighborhood of Talega is this spacious, two-level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo that features a ton of natural light that flows throughout the open living space. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and is open to the living area. Cozy fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and access to the balcony. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, access to balcony, and upgraded bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in shower. Spacious second bedroom and laundry room located on other side of condo. Attached 2-car tandem garage. Community features many amenities and is near all the Talega shops and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Via Almeria have any available units?
64 Via Almeria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 64 Via Almeria have?
Some of 64 Via Almeria's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Via Almeria currently offering any rent specials?
64 Via Almeria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Via Almeria pet-friendly?
No, 64 Via Almeria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 64 Via Almeria offer parking?
Yes, 64 Via Almeria offers parking.
Does 64 Via Almeria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Via Almeria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Via Almeria have a pool?
No, 64 Via Almeria does not have a pool.
Does 64 Via Almeria have accessible units?
No, 64 Via Almeria does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Via Almeria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Via Almeria has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Via Almeria have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Via Almeria does not have units with air conditioning.
