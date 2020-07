625 Via Presa

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets playground basketball court

MOVE INREADY! NEW CARPET AND PAINT. IF YOU WANT IT ALL, THIS HOME HAS IT! LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND VERY BRIGHT. FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS, WONDERFUL ARCHITECTURE PLUS DIRECT ACCESS TO FULLY ENCLOSED PATIO WITH VIEWS. BRIGHT OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF STORAGE SPACE AND ADJACENT DINING AREA, ALL WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS BUT PRIVATE. POWDER ROOM, LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM AND A BIG 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. UPSTAIRS ARE 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE WITH A SCENIC BALCONY, MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS, DUAL VANITY AND A SHOWER WITH A SKYLIGHT. THE OTHER FEATURES A WALK IN CLOSET AND TUB/SHOWER COMBO. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LARGE. LOCATED AT THE END OF A VERY QUIET CUL-D-SAC IN A WONDERFUL AREA THAT IS FRWY CONVENIENT. WALK TO THE PARK WITH BASKETBALL COURTS AND A TOT LOT. LOBO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS NEXT TO THE PARK. MINUTES TO SHOPPING, TOWN AND THE BEACH WITH IT'S FAMOUS PIER AND SURFING!