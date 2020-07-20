All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
6 Paseo Del Rey
6 Paseo Del Rey

6 Paseo Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

6 Paseo Del Rey, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this wonderful property "Home"! Located in the 'Alassio' neighborhood with close proximity to shopping, dining, schools, swimming pools, hiking trails adds to the attraction of this Townhouse Style Home. You will fall in love with the open, spacious floorplan and the versatility that it has to offer. On the lower level there is a bedroom with ensuite bath and laundry room. The second level hosts the LARGE family room with SPACIOUS eat-in kitchen with a private balcony off the nook area. Top level features the Master Bedroom with two closets and private bath in addition to a secondary bedroom with ensuite bath. Additional enhancements to enjoy are: Crown Molding - Stone/Travertine Flooring in Kitchen & Baths, Plantation Shutters, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen along with Stainless Appliances, Fireplace in the Family Room with Custom Mantle, 2 Car Side by Side Garage with Direct Access into the property. All of this PLUS you get to enjoy all of the Talega amenities! PLEASE NOTE: Interior wall color is now a light earth tone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Paseo Del Rey have any available units?
6 Paseo Del Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 6 Paseo Del Rey have?
Some of 6 Paseo Del Rey's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Paseo Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
6 Paseo Del Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Paseo Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 6 Paseo Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 6 Paseo Del Rey offer parking?
Yes, 6 Paseo Del Rey offers parking.
Does 6 Paseo Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Paseo Del Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Paseo Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 6 Paseo Del Rey has a pool.
Does 6 Paseo Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 6 Paseo Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Paseo Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Paseo Del Rey has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Paseo Del Rey have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Paseo Del Rey does not have units with air conditioning.
