6 Paseo Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this wonderful property "Home"! Located in the 'Alassio' neighborhood with close proximity to shopping, dining, schools, swimming pools, hiking trails adds to the attraction of this Townhouse Style Home. You will fall in love with the open, spacious floorplan and the versatility that it has to offer. On the lower level there is a bedroom with ensuite bath and laundry room. The second level hosts the LARGE family room with SPACIOUS eat-in kitchen with a private balcony off the nook area. Top level features the Master Bedroom with two closets and private bath in addition to a secondary bedroom with ensuite bath. Additional enhancements to enjoy are: Crown Molding - Stone/Travertine Flooring in Kitchen & Baths, Plantation Shutters, Granite Countertops in the Kitchen along with Stainless Appliances, Fireplace in the Family Room with Custom Mantle, 2 Car Side by Side Garage with Direct Access into the property. All of this PLUS you get to enjoy all of the Talega amenities! PLEASE NOTE: Interior wall color is now a light earth tone.