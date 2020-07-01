All apartments in San Clemente
59 Via Regalo

59 Via Regalo · No Longer Available
Location

59 Via Regalo, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL...4 bedroom, 3 bath upgraded home in Talega with an upstairs bonus room with newly installed barn doors that can be used for a playroom, media room, or office. Other features include a den/living room with barn doors for privacy, large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, center island, walk-in pantry, 'Craft room' off garage with built-in cabinets and desks, tumbled travertine floors, crown moulding throughout, leaded glass windows, plantation shutters, hardwood floors in master suite, courtyard with outdoor gas log fireplace. Private backyard with Loggia and artificial grass. GREAT LOCATION!!! A couple blocks to Tierra Grande large recreational park and seasonal pool. In addition, Talega is home to a total of 4 pools, 8 parks, 11 miles of open space trails, award wining Vista del Mar K-8 school, shopping center and the public Fred Couples Talega golf course. There is convenient access to the La Pata Extension, Vista Hermosa Sports Park, I-5, downtown San Clemente, beaches, Pier and equidistant between LA and SD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Via Regalo have any available units?
59 Via Regalo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 59 Via Regalo have?
Some of 59 Via Regalo's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Via Regalo currently offering any rent specials?
59 Via Regalo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Via Regalo pet-friendly?
No, 59 Via Regalo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 59 Via Regalo offer parking?
Yes, 59 Via Regalo offers parking.
Does 59 Via Regalo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Via Regalo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Via Regalo have a pool?
Yes, 59 Via Regalo has a pool.
Does 59 Via Regalo have accessible units?
No, 59 Via Regalo does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Via Regalo have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Via Regalo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Via Regalo have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Via Regalo does not have units with air conditioning.

