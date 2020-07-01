59 Via Regalo

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

BEAUTIFUL...4 bedroom, 3 bath upgraded home in Talega with an upstairs bonus room with newly installed barn doors that can be used for a playroom, media room, or office. Other features include a den/living room with barn doors for privacy, large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, center island, walk-in pantry, 'Craft room' off garage with built-in cabinets and desks, tumbled travertine floors, crown moulding throughout, leaded glass windows, plantation shutters, hardwood floors in master suite, courtyard with outdoor gas log fireplace. Private backyard with Loggia and artificial grass. GREAT LOCATION!!! A couple blocks to Tierra Grande large recreational park and seasonal pool. In addition, Talega is home to a total of 4 pools, 8 parks, 11 miles of open space trails, award wining Vista del Mar K-8 school, shopping center and the public Fred Couples Talega golf course. There is convenient access to the La Pata Extension, Vista Hermosa Sports Park, I-5, downtown San Clemente, beaches, Pier and equidistant between LA and SD.