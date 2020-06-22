545 Avenida Buenos Aires

Amenities

Entertainers backyard with breathtaking views...enjoy the panoramic ocean views of Catalina Island and San Clemente Island in this impeccable Spanish Colonial style home located in Palacio Del Mar. Private gated courtyard with fountain at entryway, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with office and balcony off the master bedroom. The guest bedroom offers french doors that open up to a side yard patio. Custom paint/texture, Pella windows and doors with authentic Spanish décor throughout the entire home. Includes a total of 3 fireplaces and many upgrades including heated pool and jacuzzi, Sonos whole house audio system, epoxy flooring in the garage with plenty of built-in storage cabinets. Located on a quiet single loaded street with ample parking. Just minutes away from beaches, restaurants, shopping and the municipal golf course. Conveniently located near schools and freeways.