545 Avenida Buenos Aires
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

545 Avenida Buenos Aires

545 Avenida Buenos Aires · No Longer Available
Location

545 Avenida Buenos Aires, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Entertainers backyard with breathtaking views...enjoy the panoramic ocean views of Catalina Island and San Clemente Island in this impeccable Spanish Colonial style home located in Palacio Del Mar. Private gated courtyard with fountain at entryway, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with office and balcony off the master bedroom. The guest bedroom offers french doors that open up to a side yard patio. Custom paint/texture, Pella windows and doors with authentic Spanish décor throughout the entire home. Includes a total of 3 fireplaces and many upgrades including heated pool and jacuzzi, Sonos whole house audio system, epoxy flooring in the garage with plenty of built-in storage cabinets. Located on a quiet single loaded street with ample parking. Just minutes away from beaches, restaurants, shopping and the municipal golf course. Conveniently located near schools and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires have any available units?
545 Avenida Buenos Aires doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires have?
Some of 545 Avenida Buenos Aires's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 Avenida Buenos Aires currently offering any rent specials?
545 Avenida Buenos Aires isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Avenida Buenos Aires pet-friendly?
No, 545 Avenida Buenos Aires is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires offer parking?
Yes, 545 Avenida Buenos Aires does offer parking.
Does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Avenida Buenos Aires does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires have a pool?
Yes, 545 Avenida Buenos Aires has a pool.
Does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires have accessible units?
No, 545 Avenida Buenos Aires does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 Avenida Buenos Aires has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Avenida Buenos Aires have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Avenida Buenos Aires does not have units with air conditioning.
