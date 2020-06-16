513 Calle Malaguena

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Perfectly perched hilltop home offers views of the ocean, city lights, Dana Point Harbor out to Catalina Island. Impressively Spanish styled home has over 4,500 square feet of beautiful living space and expansive views from almost every room. The inviting entry, custom glass front door and peek of the lush backyard. An impressive two story entry has curved stairs showcasing the beamed ceiling. Five bedrooms, 1 on main floor, 3 bedrooms have en-suite baths, 4 1/2 baths total. The living room is perfect for relaxing fire-side while watching sunsets. Further in the home opens up to a large family room with built-in entertainment area, 2nd fire place, wet bar and french doors to the back yard and more views. Formal dining room works wonderfully for special dinners or if you prefer more casual dining in the breakfast nook and seating at the kitchen island. This magazine ready kitchen is huge and has quartz counters, white Shaker cabinetry, island seating, large walk-in pantry, and professional grade stainless appliances. Upstairs is a library area and perfect space for home office and more incredible views. Four more bedrooms on this level with 3 full baths and 3 balconies. The spacious master suite with more beamed ceilings has a retreat and see through fire place, two large walk-in closets, jetted tub, separate shower and plenty of counter space. Out back the yard provides room for dining alfresco, built-in BBQ, fire pit and built-in spa. Home also has large 3 car garage.