All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 513 Calle Malaguena.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
513 Calle Malaguena
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

513 Calle Malaguena

513 Calle Malaguena · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

513 Calle Malaguena, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Perfectly perched hilltop home offers views of the ocean, city lights, Dana Point Harbor out to Catalina Island. Impressively Spanish styled home has over 4,500 square feet of beautiful living space and expansive views from almost every room. The inviting entry, custom glass front door and peek of the lush backyard. An impressive two story entry has curved stairs showcasing the beamed ceiling. Five bedrooms, 1 on main floor, 3 bedrooms have en-suite baths, 4 1/2 baths total. The living room is perfect for relaxing fire-side while watching sunsets. Further in the home opens up to a large family room with built-in entertainment area, 2nd fire place, wet bar and french doors to the back yard and more views. Formal dining room works wonderfully for special dinners or if you prefer more casual dining in the breakfast nook and seating at the kitchen island. This magazine ready kitchen is huge and has quartz counters, white Shaker cabinetry, island seating, large walk-in pantry, and professional grade stainless appliances. Upstairs is a library area and perfect space for home office and more incredible views. Four more bedrooms on this level with 3 full baths and 3 balconies. The spacious master suite with more beamed ceilings has a retreat and see through fire place, two large walk-in closets, jetted tub, separate shower and plenty of counter space. Out back the yard provides room for dining alfresco, built-in BBQ, fire pit and built-in spa. Home also has large 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Calle Malaguena have any available units?
513 Calle Malaguena has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 Calle Malaguena have?
Some of 513 Calle Malaguena's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Calle Malaguena currently offering any rent specials?
513 Calle Malaguena isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Calle Malaguena pet-friendly?
No, 513 Calle Malaguena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 513 Calle Malaguena offer parking?
Yes, 513 Calle Malaguena does offer parking.
Does 513 Calle Malaguena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Calle Malaguena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Calle Malaguena have a pool?
No, 513 Calle Malaguena does not have a pool.
Does 513 Calle Malaguena have accessible units?
No, 513 Calle Malaguena does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Calle Malaguena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Calle Malaguena has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Calle Malaguena have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Calle Malaguena does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 513 Calle Malaguena?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity