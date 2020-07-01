All apartments in San Clemente
511 Calle De Soto

Location

511 Calle De Soto, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Panoramic OCEAN VIEWS, from this beautiful SINGLE LEVEL house. Breathtaking sunset views with city lights at night. Extremely large great room with upgraded kitchen, canned lighting, granite counters, stainless appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, stone flooring, and a beautiful stone fireplace.
All bedrooms with newly installed carpet. Master bedroom has amazing ocean views, fireplace, doors that open to the back patio making access to the spa convenient. The master bathroom has been completely upgraded with custom cabinets, granite counters, a separate soaking tub, and a granite steam shower. Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house with a shared full bathroom. The house has a private entrance at the front and a beautiful lawn area with trees surrounding the fence for additional privacy and a great area for entertaining or for children to play. This house is on a single loaded street and sits high above the street below in the back. For those that love to be on the beach or surfing, there is an outdoor shower that has access to the garage so no need to get that sand in the house! This house is located close to historic downtown San Clemente, the Pier, shopping, freeway access, train station, the outlets and much more. Landlord pays for monthly Spa maintenance and Gardner.
CALL/TEXT Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Calle De Soto have any available units?
511 Calle De Soto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 511 Calle De Soto have?
Some of 511 Calle De Soto's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Calle De Soto currently offering any rent specials?
511 Calle De Soto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Calle De Soto pet-friendly?
No, 511 Calle De Soto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 511 Calle De Soto offer parking?
Yes, 511 Calle De Soto offers parking.
Does 511 Calle De Soto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Calle De Soto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Calle De Soto have a pool?
No, 511 Calle De Soto does not have a pool.
Does 511 Calle De Soto have accessible units?
No, 511 Calle De Soto does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Calle De Soto have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Calle De Soto does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Calle De Soto have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Calle De Soto does not have units with air conditioning.

