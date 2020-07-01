511 Calle De Soto

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Panoramic OCEAN VIEWS, from this beautiful SINGLE LEVEL house. Breathtaking sunset views with city lights at night. Extremely large great room with upgraded kitchen, canned lighting, granite counters, stainless appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, stone flooring, and a beautiful stone fireplace.

All bedrooms with newly installed carpet. Master bedroom has amazing ocean views, fireplace, doors that open to the back patio making access to the spa convenient. The master bathroom has been completely upgraded with custom cabinets, granite counters, a separate soaking tub, and a granite steam shower. Two additional bedrooms are on the opposite side of the house with a shared full bathroom. The house has a private entrance at the front and a beautiful lawn area with trees surrounding the fence for additional privacy and a great area for entertaining or for children to play. This house is on a single loaded street and sits high above the street below in the back. For those that love to be on the beach or surfing, there is an outdoor shower that has access to the garage so no need to get that sand in the house! This house is located close to historic downtown San Clemente, the Pier, shopping, freeway access, train station, the outlets and much more. Landlord pays for monthly Spa maintenance and Gardner.

CALL/TEXT Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825