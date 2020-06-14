511 Avenida Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Spectacular Spanish Penthouse in the Pier Bowl of San Clemente. Highly upgraded throughout. Take your own Private elevator direct into your Penthouse from your secured gated underground parking garage. Step in to this Gorgeous completely renovated Spanish condo. Kitchen features large island with seating, Granite counters, viking range, subzero fridge, Wolf oven, and a fully stocked kitchen. Open to the formal dining room with built in buffet/bar area, sunken living room with fireplace and sliding door that leads to your ocean view patio for endless daily sunsets. Patio features gas BBQ and an enclosed ocean view office. Two Master both with King beds. Main Master features Juliet balcony, fireplace, patio to back deck, bath with skylight, Japanese soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 features sliding doors to back balcony with privacy shade, skylight, attached guest bath with custom shower and ample storage. Barrel rolled arched hallway, laundry room with folding area, hardwood and Sausalito floors throughout, if you're looking for a well appointed furnished home in the heart of the pier bowl, you've found it. Walk to all the restaurants, beach, pier, Sunday's farmers market, the beach trail and train stops at the pier. Take it to San Diego- LA., Angel stadium, Del Mar Races all within an hour from this spectacular location NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Beach chairs included, just bring your clothes!