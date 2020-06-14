All apartments in San Clemente
511 Avenida Del Mar
511 Avenida Del Mar

511 Avenida del Mar · (949) 701-2810
San Clemente
Location

511 Avenida del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular Spanish Penthouse in the Pier Bowl of San Clemente. Highly upgraded throughout. Take your own Private elevator direct into your Penthouse from your secured gated underground parking garage. Step in to this Gorgeous completely renovated Spanish condo. Kitchen features large island with seating, Granite counters, viking range, subzero fridge, Wolf oven, and a fully stocked kitchen. Open to the formal dining room with built in buffet/bar area, sunken living room with fireplace and sliding door that leads to your ocean view patio for endless daily sunsets. Patio features gas BBQ and an enclosed ocean view office. Two Master both with King beds. Main Master features Juliet balcony, fireplace, patio to back deck, bath with skylight, Japanese soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Bedroom #2 features sliding doors to back balcony with privacy shade, skylight, attached guest bath with custom shower and ample storage. Barrel rolled arched hallway, laundry room with folding area, hardwood and Sausalito floors throughout, if you're looking for a well appointed furnished home in the heart of the pier bowl, you've found it. Walk to all the restaurants, beach, pier, Sunday's farmers market, the beach trail and train stops at the pier. Take it to San Diego- LA., Angel stadium, Del Mar Races all within an hour from this spectacular location NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Beach chairs included, just bring your clothes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Avenida Del Mar have any available units?
511 Avenida Del Mar has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Avenida Del Mar have?
Some of 511 Avenida Del Mar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Avenida Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
511 Avenida Del Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Avenida Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 511 Avenida Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 511 Avenida Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 511 Avenida Del Mar does offer parking.
Does 511 Avenida Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Avenida Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Avenida Del Mar have a pool?
No, 511 Avenida Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 511 Avenida Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 511 Avenida Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Avenida Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Avenida Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Avenida Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Avenida Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
