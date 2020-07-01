509 Avenida Adobe

Amenities

Fabulous townhome style 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath unit with panoramic ocean, Catalina & San Clemente Island and night lights views upstairs and some ocean views from downstairs as well! Noone above or below. Completely remodeled contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances, newer bath counters in all & cabinets in two of them. Paver tiled private courtyard entry & rear patio. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, newer electrical sockets/switches. Ceilings have been scraped, cathedral/vaulted ceilings in all rooms upstairs, glass balcony off master bedroom has fabulous panoramic ocean views, walk-in closet, tiled floors in kitchen and baths. Spacious 2 car garage with roll up sectional door. Presidential Heights is a very quiet community with lush greenbelts surrounding all buildings & several pools. Close to San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and not too far from local beaches. Move-in condition, located at the top of the development. Contact Agent: Donna Finney / Broker Associate / License #01053282 direct at 949-697-2564 or email direct at cdonna4re@aol.com.