Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
509 Avenida Adobe
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:08 PM

509 Avenida Adobe

509 Avenida Adobe · No Longer Available
Location

509 Avenida Adobe, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Fabulous townhome style 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath unit with panoramic ocean, Catalina & San Clemente Island and night lights views upstairs and some ocean views from downstairs as well! Noone above or below. Completely remodeled contemporary kitchen with stainless appliances, newer bath counters in all & cabinets in two of them. Paver tiled private courtyard entry & rear patio. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, newer electrical sockets/switches. Ceilings have been scraped, cathedral/vaulted ceilings in all rooms upstairs, glass balcony off master bedroom has fabulous panoramic ocean views, walk-in closet, tiled floors in kitchen and baths. Spacious 2 car garage with roll up sectional door. Presidential Heights is a very quiet community with lush greenbelts surrounding all buildings & several pools. Close to San Clemente Municipal Golf Course and not too far from local beaches. Move-in condition, located at the top of the development. Contact Agent: Donna Finney / Broker Associate / License #01053282 direct at 949-697-2564 or email direct at cdonna4re@aol.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Avenida Adobe have any available units?
509 Avenida Adobe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 509 Avenida Adobe have?
Some of 509 Avenida Adobe's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Avenida Adobe currently offering any rent specials?
509 Avenida Adobe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Avenida Adobe pet-friendly?
No, 509 Avenida Adobe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 509 Avenida Adobe offer parking?
Yes, 509 Avenida Adobe offers parking.
Does 509 Avenida Adobe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Avenida Adobe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Avenida Adobe have a pool?
Yes, 509 Avenida Adobe has a pool.
Does 509 Avenida Adobe have accessible units?
No, 509 Avenida Adobe does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Avenida Adobe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Avenida Adobe has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Avenida Adobe have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Avenida Adobe does not have units with air conditioning.

