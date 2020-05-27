All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
508 S Ola Vista
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM

508 S Ola Vista

508 South Ola Vista · No Longer Available
Location

508 South Ola Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Live the Exclusive Orange County Beachside Lifestyle in Beautiful San Clemente. You can’t beat this Amazing Location in the heart of San Clemente, within walking distance of the San Clemente Pier and Beaches. You will love the attention to detail with warm hardwood floors, a light and bright interior, wooden window blinds, custom lighting, and a cozy brick fireplace, perfect for those chilly seaside nights. The Spacious kitchen hast recessed lighting, matching appliances, refrigerator included, upgraded cabinetry and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The spacious bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and built in cabinetry. The spa like bathroom has been beautifully remodeled and upgraded with gorgeous tile floors, and custom tile bath surround, custom lighting, an upgraded vanity and counter top, and a framed vanity mirror. You will adore the convenience of the indoor laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer included. The outdoor spaces provide a lush peaceful environment perfect for relaxing and entertaining. You will be impressed with the added convenience of the attached 1 car garage, guest parking and patio storage closet. Within walking distance of beaches, pier, and close to San Clemente dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 S Ola Vista have any available units?
508 S Ola Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 508 S Ola Vista have?
Some of 508 S Ola Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 S Ola Vista currently offering any rent specials?
508 S Ola Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 S Ola Vista pet-friendly?
No, 508 S Ola Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 508 S Ola Vista offer parking?
Yes, 508 S Ola Vista offers parking.
Does 508 S Ola Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 S Ola Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 S Ola Vista have a pool?
No, 508 S Ola Vista does not have a pool.
Does 508 S Ola Vista have accessible units?
No, 508 S Ola Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 508 S Ola Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 S Ola Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 S Ola Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 S Ola Vista does not have units with air conditioning.

