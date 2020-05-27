508 S Ola Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub

Live the Exclusive Orange County Beachside Lifestyle in Beautiful San Clemente. You can’t beat this Amazing Location in the heart of San Clemente, within walking distance of the San Clemente Pier and Beaches. You will love the attention to detail with warm hardwood floors, a light and bright interior, wooden window blinds, custom lighting, and a cozy brick fireplace, perfect for those chilly seaside nights. The Spacious kitchen hast recessed lighting, matching appliances, refrigerator included, upgraded cabinetry and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The spacious bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and built in cabinetry. The spa like bathroom has been beautifully remodeled and upgraded with gorgeous tile floors, and custom tile bath surround, custom lighting, an upgraded vanity and counter top, and a framed vanity mirror. You will adore the convenience of the indoor laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer included. The outdoor spaces provide a lush peaceful environment perfect for relaxing and entertaining. You will be impressed with the added convenience of the attached 1 car garage, guest parking and patio storage closet. Within walking distance of beaches, pier, and close to San Clemente dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to the freeway.