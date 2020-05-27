All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 501 Avenida Presidio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
501 Avenida Presidio
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

501 Avenida Presidio

501 Avenida Presidio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

501 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean Views - Walk to Downtown - Beach Living - Property Id: 150390

Ideally located above beautiful downtown San Clemente, this single-level, completely remodeled, beach style private residence is the epitome of San Clemente life style. With its incredible ocean views and wrap-around patio you'll be tempted to just kick-back and watch the sail boats pass.

This three bedroom, two bathroom home has been completely remodeled inside and out. The open floor plan, chef's kitchen, high-end stainless appliances are amazing for entertaining. With granite counter tops, wood plank flooring and white cabinetry it's truly stunning and has plenty of storage. The dining room has large floor to ceiling ocean view windows with direct access to a protected patio. The recessed accent lighting sets the mood and the backyard is beautifully finished as well with multi-tiered patio areas for outdoor meals or just relaxing. You'll also enjoy a finished garage (usable living space or for your cars), with well-appointed cabinets and an entertainment wall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150390p
Property Id 150390

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5113453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Avenida Presidio have any available units?
501 Avenida Presidio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 501 Avenida Presidio have?
Some of 501 Avenida Presidio's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Avenida Presidio currently offering any rent specials?
501 Avenida Presidio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Avenida Presidio pet-friendly?
No, 501 Avenida Presidio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 501 Avenida Presidio offer parking?
Yes, 501 Avenida Presidio offers parking.
Does 501 Avenida Presidio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Avenida Presidio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Avenida Presidio have a pool?
No, 501 Avenida Presidio does not have a pool.
Does 501 Avenida Presidio have accessible units?
No, 501 Avenida Presidio does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Avenida Presidio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Avenida Presidio has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Avenida Presidio have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Avenida Presidio does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College