Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

501 Avenida Del Mar

501 Avenida Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

501 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LIVE AT THE OCEAN WITH A GORGOUS VIEW AND PEACEFUL SETTING! STAY AT HOME ORDERS STILL IN PLACE AND REFLECTIVE OF THE RENT PRICES
AVAILABLE FOR MAY ONLY 2995.00 FOR JUNE ONLY 3200.00 BOTH MONTHS OR EITHER OR!! If we have to stay in and stay safe why not
STAY IN BEAUTIFUL SAN CLEMENTE IN THIS LOVELY 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO WITH A PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW!
Fully furnished and sleeps up to 6. Master bedroom with bath and king bed - secondary bedroom with twin beds. Balcony with full ocean view offers sitting area, BBQ and table. Indoor laundry in closet - small loads OR community laundry. One car garage for convenient parking. This is available FOR again in OCTOBER FOR 3775.00 must be a 30 day minimum
GREAT PLACE TO KICK YOUR FEET UP !!!! MONTHS VARY IN PRICE DUE TO SEASON

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Avenida Del Mar have any available units?
501 Avenida Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 501 Avenida Del Mar have?
Some of 501 Avenida Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Avenida Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
501 Avenida Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Avenida Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 501 Avenida Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 501 Avenida Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 501 Avenida Del Mar offers parking.
Does 501 Avenida Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Avenida Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Avenida Del Mar have a pool?
No, 501 Avenida Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 501 Avenida Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 501 Avenida Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Avenida Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Avenida Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Avenida Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Avenida Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
