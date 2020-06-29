All apartments in San Clemente
5 Gema

Location

5 Gema, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease the good life - now at a REDUCED PRICE!! This fabulous SINGLE STORY home set in the ocean view neighborhood of Richmond Pointe is the perfect spot to call home. Offering 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms and a spacious kitchen with updated appliances (including the refrigerator) and a cozy breakfast nook. Soaring ceilings in the living/dining room and an abundance of windows give the home a light and bright feel. Your private master offers a dual sink en-suite with separate shower/toilet area and opens to the backyard. Both bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings which adds to the spacious feeling. The convenient indoor laundry includes the washer and dryer. Even the garage on your new home is special with epoxy flooring and a custom storage system and extensive cabinetry lining the walls. Spend time with friends and family in your private yard space landscaped with gorgeous succulents and fruit trees. Located in the master-planned community of Rancho San Clemente and close to schools & parks, with access to miles of stunning trails along the famed Ridgeline Trail, & just minutes to shops & freeways … Your best life starts here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Gema have any available units?
5 Gema doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 5 Gema have?
Some of 5 Gema's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Gema currently offering any rent specials?
5 Gema is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Gema pet-friendly?
No, 5 Gema is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 5 Gema offer parking?
Yes, 5 Gema offers parking.
Does 5 Gema have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Gema offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Gema have a pool?
No, 5 Gema does not have a pool.
Does 5 Gema have accessible units?
No, 5 Gema does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Gema have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Gema has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Gema have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Gema does not have units with air conditioning.
