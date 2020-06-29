Amenities

Lease the good life - now at a REDUCED PRICE!! This fabulous SINGLE STORY home set in the ocean view neighborhood of Richmond Pointe is the perfect spot to call home. Offering 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms and a spacious kitchen with updated appliances (including the refrigerator) and a cozy breakfast nook. Soaring ceilings in the living/dining room and an abundance of windows give the home a light and bright feel. Your private master offers a dual sink en-suite with separate shower/toilet area and opens to the backyard. Both bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings which adds to the spacious feeling. The convenient indoor laundry includes the washer and dryer. Even the garage on your new home is special with epoxy flooring and a custom storage system and extensive cabinetry lining the walls. Spend time with friends and family in your private yard space landscaped with gorgeous succulents and fruit trees. Located in the master-planned community of Rancho San Clemente and close to schools & parks, with access to miles of stunning trails along the famed Ridgeline Trail, & just minutes to shops & freeways … Your best life starts here!