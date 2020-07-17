All apartments in San Clemente
423 E Avenida Cordoba
423 E Avenida Cordoba

423 E Avenida Cordoba · No Longer Available
Location

423 E Avenida Cordoba, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
Call Avarelle at 949-874-06578 or David at 949-874-0657. WOW! New price! Lowest priced home for lease in San Clemente with this view! Enjoy the most spectacular, breathtaking, top-of-the-world ocean views from this single level beauty on a hilltop in San Clemente. This mid-century modern home has been beautifully upgraded. The smartly designed architectural features include vaulted ceilings, a beautiful stone wall with fireplace in living rm, three exceptionally large bedrooms, a family room/den, and breakfast room with built-in seating and granite dining table. The master bathroom has just been extensively remodeled with new dual sinks, new contemporary cabinetry, new fixtures, new porcelain tile flooring, new mirrors, and new plumbing. The kitchen has also been updated with handsome cabinetry & granite counters. A kitchen refrigerator is included. Stunning ocean and city views from most rooms-- the entry, living room, dining room, kitchen, & breakfast room. Then, walk out to the large back deck to enjoy even more exceptionally stunning ocean & city views. New flooring has just been installed including stylish multi-tone carpeting, porcelain & ceramic tile. The exterior of the home has been upgraded with smooth-coat stucco & pre-cast concrete detailing. The front courtyard is private and spacious, and comes with outdoor dining furniture. Lease includes washer and dryer. The home is security system ready, modem hook-up/WIFI ready, & water softener system ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 E Avenida Cordoba have any available units?
423 E Avenida Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 423 E Avenida Cordoba have?
Some of 423 E Avenida Cordoba's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 E Avenida Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
423 E Avenida Cordoba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 E Avenida Cordoba pet-friendly?
No, 423 E Avenida Cordoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 423 E Avenida Cordoba offer parking?
No, 423 E Avenida Cordoba does not offer parking.
Does 423 E Avenida Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 E Avenida Cordoba offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 E Avenida Cordoba have a pool?
No, 423 E Avenida Cordoba does not have a pool.
Does 423 E Avenida Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 423 E Avenida Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 423 E Avenida Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 E Avenida Cordoba has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 E Avenida Cordoba have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 E Avenida Cordoba does not have units with air conditioning.
