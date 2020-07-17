423 E Avenida Cordoba

Amenities

Call Avarelle at 949-874-06578 or David at 949-874-0657. WOW! New price! Lowest priced home for lease in San Clemente with this view! Enjoy the most spectacular, breathtaking, top-of-the-world ocean views from this single level beauty on a hilltop in San Clemente. This mid-century modern home has been beautifully upgraded. The smartly designed architectural features include vaulted ceilings, a beautiful stone wall with fireplace in living rm, three exceptionally large bedrooms, a family room/den, and breakfast room with built-in seating and granite dining table. The master bathroom has just been extensively remodeled with new dual sinks, new contemporary cabinetry, new fixtures, new porcelain tile flooring, new mirrors, and new plumbing. The kitchen has also been updated with handsome cabinetry & granite counters. A kitchen refrigerator is included. Stunning ocean and city views from most rooms-- the entry, living room, dining room, kitchen, & breakfast room. Then, walk out to the large back deck to enjoy even more exceptionally stunning ocean & city views. New flooring has just been installed including stylish multi-tone carpeting, porcelain & ceramic tile. The exterior of the home has been upgraded with smooth-coat stucco & pre-cast concrete detailing. The front courtyard is private and spacious, and comes with outdoor dining furniture. Lease includes washer and dryer. The home is security system ready, modem hook-up/WIFI ready, & water softener system ready.