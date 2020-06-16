423 Avenida Granada

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Whitewater *Panoramic * Coastline * Views! Upon Entry you are Greeted with Caressing Ocean Breezes, Shocking Ocean Views, Warm Color Palette and Updated Decor complete with Stone Floors, Granite Countertops and Tasteful Furnishings. There are 3 Bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms, Laundry, BBQ, Balcony with Sitting Area. Gourmet Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel Appliances and an Abundance of Space. Enjoy the Comforts of Home including Smart TV, and Fireplace. Walk to San Clemente's Best Beaches, Pier, Train Station and Quaint Downtown with Shops and Restaurants. Equal distance to Los Angeles and San Diego travel by train and leave the car behind. Endless Summer Forever....