Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

423 Avenida Granada

423 Avenida Granada · (949) 690-5410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

423 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Whitewater *Panoramic * Coastline * Views! Upon Entry you are Greeted with Caressing Ocean Breezes, Shocking Ocean Views, Warm Color Palette and Updated Decor complete with Stone Floors, Granite Countertops and Tasteful Furnishings. There are 3 Bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms, Laundry, BBQ, Balcony with Sitting Area. Gourmet Kitchen has newer Stainless Steel Appliances and an Abundance of Space. Enjoy the Comforts of Home including Smart TV, and Fireplace. Walk to San Clemente's Best Beaches, Pier, Train Station and Quaint Downtown with Shops and Restaurants. Equal distance to Los Angeles and San Diego travel by train and leave the car behind. Endless Summer Forever....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Avenida Granada have any available units?
423 Avenida Granada has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 423 Avenida Granada have?
Some of 423 Avenida Granada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Avenida Granada currently offering any rent specials?
423 Avenida Granada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Avenida Granada pet-friendly?
No, 423 Avenida Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 423 Avenida Granada offer parking?
No, 423 Avenida Granada does not offer parking.
Does 423 Avenida Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Avenida Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Avenida Granada have a pool?
Yes, 423 Avenida Granada has a pool.
Does 423 Avenida Granada have accessible units?
No, 423 Avenida Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Avenida Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Avenida Granada has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Avenida Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Avenida Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
