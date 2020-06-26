All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 4103 Calle Mayo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
4103 Calle Mayo
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:19 PM

4103 Calle Mayo

4103 Calle Mayo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

4103 Calle Mayo, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent ocean view home in San Clemente! Gorgeous coastal view from all main living spaces and from your wonderful patio in the backyard. You will enjoy fantastic ocean breezes year round in this amazing home! There are three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with brand new carpet and fresh paint! Close proximity to great schools, freeway, shopping and countless dining options. The property has a new tankless hot water heater, AC and appliances are included. Laundry is located in the garage. No pets and no smoking.

Property Managed by Anchor West Properties
DRE Lic: 02078075

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4103 Calle Mayo have any available units?
4103 Calle Mayo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 4103 Calle Mayo have?
Some of 4103 Calle Mayo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4103 Calle Mayo currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Calle Mayo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Calle Mayo pet-friendly?
No, 4103 Calle Mayo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 4103 Calle Mayo offer parking?
Yes, 4103 Calle Mayo offers parking.
Does 4103 Calle Mayo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 Calle Mayo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Calle Mayo have a pool?
No, 4103 Calle Mayo does not have a pool.
Does 4103 Calle Mayo have accessible units?
No, 4103 Calle Mayo does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Calle Mayo have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 Calle Mayo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 Calle Mayo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4103 Calle Mayo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College