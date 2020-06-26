4103 Calle Mayo

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent ocean view home in San Clemente! Gorgeous coastal view from all main living spaces and from your wonderful patio in the backyard. You will enjoy fantastic ocean breezes year round in this amazing home! There are three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with brand new carpet and fresh paint! Close proximity to great schools, freeway, shopping and countless dining options. The property has a new tankless hot water heater, AC and appliances are included. Laundry is located in the garage. No pets and no smoking.



Property Managed by Anchor West Properties

DRE Lic: 02078075