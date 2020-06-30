All apartments in San Clemente
404 Calle Campanero

404 Calle Campanero · No Longer Available
Location

404 Calle Campanero, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Talega! Upon entry you will find a Large Open Floor Plan with a Gourmet Kitchen that includes an Eating Bar, Granite Counters and Stainless Finishes. The Family Room features a cozy, Granite Fireplace, Crown Molding throughout, and Upgraded Hardwood Floors. All bedrooms upstairs are large and the Master Suite features a Walk-in Closet and bathroom with Dual Vanity Sinks. Upstairs Laundry Room with Storage and a Two-Car Garage. Great condo with High Ceilings and Recessed Lighting. Enjoy the benefits of the Talega Community that offers private resort style pools, sport courts and parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping close by and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Calle Campanero have any available units?
404 Calle Campanero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 404 Calle Campanero have?
Some of 404 Calle Campanero's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Calle Campanero currently offering any rent specials?
404 Calle Campanero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Calle Campanero pet-friendly?
No, 404 Calle Campanero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 404 Calle Campanero offer parking?
Yes, 404 Calle Campanero offers parking.
Does 404 Calle Campanero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Calle Campanero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Calle Campanero have a pool?
Yes, 404 Calle Campanero has a pool.
Does 404 Calle Campanero have accessible units?
No, 404 Calle Campanero does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Calle Campanero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Calle Campanero has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Calle Campanero have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Calle Campanero does not have units with air conditioning.

