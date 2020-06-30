404 Calle Campanero

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Talega! Upon entry you will find a Large Open Floor Plan with a Gourmet Kitchen that includes an Eating Bar, Granite Counters and Stainless Finishes. The Family Room features a cozy, Granite Fireplace, Crown Molding throughout, and Upgraded Hardwood Floors. All bedrooms upstairs are large and the Master Suite features a Walk-in Closet and bathroom with Dual Vanity Sinks. Upstairs Laundry Room with Storage and a Two-Car Garage. Great condo with High Ceilings and Recessed Lighting. Enjoy the benefits of the Talega Community that offers private resort style pools, sport courts and parks, hiking and biking trails, shopping close by and much more!