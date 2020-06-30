All apartments in San Clemente
401 Avenida Del Mar
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:56 AM

401 Avenida Del Mar

401 Avenida Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

401 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Updated Condo just Steps to the Beach and the San Clemente Pier! Celebrate Coastal Living with an Ocean View Condo located in the Popular Pier Bowl and Recently Remodeled with all the Latest Interior Design Trends! This Impressive 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo is adorned with Quality Finishes including Honey Plank Hardwood Flooring, Custom Mouldings, and Designer Paint throughout. The Exquisite all New Kitchen is well-equipped with Shaker Style Cabinetry with Soft Close Drawers and Hinges, Beautiful Quartz Countertops, Elegant Beveled Glass Doors on the Upper Cabinetry, Custom Tile Backsplash, and New Slate Appliances. Generous in Size, the New Bathroom is sure to Impress with an oversized Limestone Countertop, Custom Subway Tile around the bathtub, and Travertine Flooring. In the Bedroom, find a Huge Custom Cedar Lined and Ventilated Closet as well as an Ocean View. Open and Bright Floor Plan with an Ocean View from the Family Room. All New Electrical, New Central Heat, and New Windows. Private Laundry in the Oversized, Attached 1 Car Garage. Enjoy the Cool Ocean Breeze on a Huge, partially covered Wrap Around Patio as you enjoy an Ocean View and an Amazing amount of Privacy. This condo is a RARE GEM! This is a Phenomenal Location is within walking distance to the San Clemente Beaches, the Pier, the San Clemente Beach Trail, and Downtown Restaurants and Shopping on Del Mar. It’s truly a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Avenida Del Mar have any available units?
401 Avenida Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 401 Avenida Del Mar have?
Some of 401 Avenida Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Avenida Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
401 Avenida Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Avenida Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 401 Avenida Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 401 Avenida Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 401 Avenida Del Mar offers parking.
Does 401 Avenida Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Avenida Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Avenida Del Mar have a pool?
No, 401 Avenida Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 401 Avenida Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 401 Avenida Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Avenida Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Avenida Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Avenida Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Avenida Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.

