401 Avenida Del Mar

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Updated Condo just Steps to the Beach and the San Clemente Pier! Celebrate Coastal Living with an Ocean View Condo located in the Popular Pier Bowl and Recently Remodeled with all the Latest Interior Design Trends! This Impressive 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo is adorned with Quality Finishes including Honey Plank Hardwood Flooring, Custom Mouldings, and Designer Paint throughout. The Exquisite all New Kitchen is well-equipped with Shaker Style Cabinetry with Soft Close Drawers and Hinges, Beautiful Quartz Countertops, Elegant Beveled Glass Doors on the Upper Cabinetry, Custom Tile Backsplash, and New Slate Appliances. Generous in Size, the New Bathroom is sure to Impress with an oversized Limestone Countertop, Custom Subway Tile around the bathtub, and Travertine Flooring. In the Bedroom, find a Huge Custom Cedar Lined and Ventilated Closet as well as an Ocean View. Open and Bright Floor Plan with an Ocean View from the Family Room. All New Electrical, New Central Heat, and New Windows. Private Laundry in the Oversized, Attached 1 Car Garage. Enjoy the Cool Ocean Breeze on a Huge, partially covered Wrap Around Patio as you enjoy an Ocean View and an Amazing amount of Privacy. This condo is a RARE GEM! This is a Phenomenal Location is within walking distance to the San Clemente Beaches, the Pier, the San Clemente Beach Trail, and Downtown Restaurants and Shopping on Del Mar. It’s truly a Must See!