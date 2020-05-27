4007 Calle Bienvenido

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This single level home situated on the peaceful and quiet hilltop of Harbor Estates boasts a large living room with fireplace and brand new Milgard French doors that lead out from all living spaces to an expansive patio with overwhelming wide lux ocean, city lights and sunset views stretching from Dana Point Harbor through Capo Beach and beyond to Cottons Point. Dual master bedrooms, cathedral-vaulted ceiling, and gated courtyard entry for privacy. All main living areas have exceptional views! **** WHITE WOOD laminate FLOORS ***** 2 car garage with private entry courtyard.