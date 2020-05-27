All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
4007 Calle Bienvenido
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

4007 Calle Bienvenido

4007 Calle Bienvenido · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

4007 Calle Bienvenido, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
This single level home situated on the peaceful and quiet hilltop of Harbor Estates boasts a large living room with fireplace and brand new Milgard French doors that lead out from all living spaces to an expansive patio with overwhelming wide lux ocean, city lights and sunset views stretching from Dana Point Harbor through Capo Beach and beyond to Cottons Point. Dual master bedrooms, cathedral-vaulted ceiling, and gated courtyard entry for privacy. All main living areas have exceptional views! **** WHITE WOOD laminate FLOORS ***** 2 car garage with private entry courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Calle Bienvenido have any available units?
4007 Calle Bienvenido doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 4007 Calle Bienvenido have?
Some of 4007 Calle Bienvenido's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Calle Bienvenido currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Calle Bienvenido is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Calle Bienvenido pet-friendly?
No, 4007 Calle Bienvenido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 4007 Calle Bienvenido offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Calle Bienvenido offers parking.
Does 4007 Calle Bienvenido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Calle Bienvenido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Calle Bienvenido have a pool?
No, 4007 Calle Bienvenido does not have a pool.
Does 4007 Calle Bienvenido have accessible units?
No, 4007 Calle Bienvenido does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Calle Bienvenido have units with dishwashers?
No, 4007 Calle Bienvenido does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4007 Calle Bienvenido have units with air conditioning?
No, 4007 Calle Bienvenido does not have units with air conditioning.
