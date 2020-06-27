3911 Calle Real

Amenities

UNINTERRUPTED 180 DEGREES PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Watch the sunrise from the breakfast area and front porch and the sunset from the majority of the living space and back yard. The house is located in a quiet and private street. A nice open floor plan makes this home an entertaining heaven. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new appliances. Large family room with floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the spectacular ocean view, adjacent to that is the game room with a pool table (included) and a full bar. two bedrooms with a 3/4 bath downstairs, the master suite with it's full bath and two secondary bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Low maintenance and water wise landscape, the front yard's grass was replaced with artificial one. Sit down and relax after a long day by the outdoor fire pit while enjoying the panoramic ocean view. Amenities are: brand new laminate flooring throughout, central heating and air conditioning, security system, remodeled bathrooms, stackable washer and dryer.