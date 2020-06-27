All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:34 AM

3911 Calle Real

3911 Calle Real · No Longer Available
Location

3911 Calle Real, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool table
UNINTERRUPTED 180 DEGREES PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS! Watch the sunrise from the breakfast area and front porch and the sunset from the majority of the living space and back yard. The house is located in a quiet and private street. A nice open floor plan makes this home an entertaining heaven. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new appliances. Large family room with floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the spectacular ocean view, adjacent to that is the game room with a pool table (included) and a full bar. two bedrooms with a 3/4 bath downstairs, the master suite with it's full bath and two secondary bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Low maintenance and water wise landscape, the front yard's grass was replaced with artificial one. Sit down and relax after a long day by the outdoor fire pit while enjoying the panoramic ocean view. Amenities are: brand new laminate flooring throughout, central heating and air conditioning, security system, remodeled bathrooms, stackable washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Calle Real have any available units?
3911 Calle Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3911 Calle Real have?
Some of 3911 Calle Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Calle Real currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Calle Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Calle Real pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Calle Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3911 Calle Real offer parking?
No, 3911 Calle Real does not offer parking.
Does 3911 Calle Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Calle Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Calle Real have a pool?
No, 3911 Calle Real does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Calle Real have accessible units?
No, 3911 Calle Real does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Calle Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3911 Calle Real has units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Calle Real have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3911 Calle Real has units with air conditioning.
