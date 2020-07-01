3909 Via Manzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*** CALL LISTING AGENT, JESSE BROSSA, AT 949-292-9786 FOR INFO AND ACCESS *** This stylish 4 bed, 3 bath home has simply incredible views that stretch from the San Clemente Pier to the south to Dana Point Harbor and the Headlands northwards. In between are San Clemente Island + Catalina + white water views, sailboats plying the coastline, sparkling city lights at night and forever views of the majestic Pacific. Not bad for Monday evening. The sleek Kitchen and Breakfast Nook open onto the Living & Family Rooms; down a few steps of the split-level home to the lower level is a super large Bonus Room with doors that open onto the sprawling, fenced backyard. Laundry + 3/4 bath + bedroom also on the lower level. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms + full bath and the Master Bedroom Suite. The bedrooms at the front of the home have lovely views of the neighborhood & surrounding hills; the Master Bedroom has ocean views. // 12-month lease. Owners will consider a pet. Landscaping service, washer, dryer, + refrigerator included. Home ready for April 1st move-in - see you soon! *** CALL LISTING AGENT, JESSE BROSSA, AT 949-292-9786 FOR INFO AND ACCESS ***