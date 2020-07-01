All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 3909 Via Manzana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3909 Via Manzana
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:27 AM

3909 Via Manzana

3909 Via Manzana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3909 Via Manzana, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*** CALL LISTING AGENT, JESSE BROSSA, AT 949-292-9786 FOR INFO AND ACCESS *** This stylish 4 bed, 3 bath home has simply incredible views that stretch from the San Clemente Pier to the south to Dana Point Harbor and the Headlands northwards. In between are San Clemente Island + Catalina + white water views, sailboats plying the coastline, sparkling city lights at night and forever views of the majestic Pacific. Not bad for Monday evening. The sleek Kitchen and Breakfast Nook open onto the Living & Family Rooms; down a few steps of the split-level home to the lower level is a super large Bonus Room with doors that open onto the sprawling, fenced backyard. Laundry + 3/4 bath + bedroom also on the lower level. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms + full bath and the Master Bedroom Suite. The bedrooms at the front of the home have lovely views of the neighborhood & surrounding hills; the Master Bedroom has ocean views. // 12-month lease. Owners will consider a pet. Landscaping service, washer, dryer, + refrigerator included. Home ready for April 1st move-in - see you soon! *** CALL LISTING AGENT, JESSE BROSSA, AT 949-292-9786 FOR INFO AND ACCESS ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Via Manzana have any available units?
3909 Via Manzana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3909 Via Manzana have?
Some of 3909 Via Manzana's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Via Manzana currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Via Manzana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Via Manzana pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Via Manzana is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Via Manzana offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Via Manzana offers parking.
Does 3909 Via Manzana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Via Manzana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Via Manzana have a pool?
No, 3909 Via Manzana does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Via Manzana have accessible units?
No, 3909 Via Manzana does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Via Manzana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Via Manzana has units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Via Manzana have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 Via Manzana does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College