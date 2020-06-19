All apartments in San Clemente
3901 Calle Andalucia
3901 Calle Andalucia

Location

3901 Calle Andalucia, San Clemente, CA 92673

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit WHOLE HOUSE · Avail. now

$17,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3297 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Unobstructed Ocean, Catalina, Dana Point Harbor, Doheny State Beach, San Juan Hills views that stretches as far north as Catalina and as far south as Point Loma! Located at the highest point in San Clemente, this hilltop coastal contemporary chalet home has 3700 sq. ft., open beamed ceilings, top floor observation deck with massive glass thru out. The two story entry with beautiful atrium industrial look open stairs and a freestanding glass elevator takes you to the second floor where the primary living space enjoys unobstructed views. Four bedrooms, two with private entrances and en-suite bathrooms, private patios, one includes kitchenette with permits to rent with $2800 per month of income. Modern living room has a romantic stone fire place, glass on three sides to enjoy the all the views. Massive country kitchen has giant pantry, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and under counter microwave with commercial six burner double oven range. Master suite features a marble bath w/walk-in shower huge spa tub, a 200 sq. ft. walk-in closet. Other amenities include solar electricity, energy efficient landscaping irrigation system, ring security system, electric window coverings, and two new energy efficient air conditioners. Backyard and grounds have new landscaping and is impeccably manicured with a private five hole putting/chipping green with a sand trap. Come and enjoy the views of this private architectural masterpiece today and make it yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Calle Andalucia have any available units?
3901 Calle Andalucia has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3901 Calle Andalucia have?
Some of 3901 Calle Andalucia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Calle Andalucia currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Calle Andalucia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Calle Andalucia pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Calle Andalucia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3901 Calle Andalucia offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Calle Andalucia does offer parking.
Does 3901 Calle Andalucia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Calle Andalucia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Calle Andalucia have a pool?
No, 3901 Calle Andalucia does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Calle Andalucia have accessible units?
No, 3901 Calle Andalucia does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Calle Andalucia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Calle Andalucia has units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Calle Andalucia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3901 Calle Andalucia has units with air conditioning.
