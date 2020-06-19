3901 Calle Andalucia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Unobstructed Ocean, Catalina, Dana Point Harbor, Doheny State Beach, San Juan Hills views that stretches as far north as Catalina and as far south as Point Loma! Located at the highest point in San Clemente, this hilltop coastal contemporary chalet home has 3700 sq. ft., open beamed ceilings, top floor observation deck with massive glass thru out. The two story entry with beautiful atrium industrial look open stairs and a freestanding glass elevator takes you to the second floor where the primary living space enjoys unobstructed views. Four bedrooms, two with private entrances and en-suite bathrooms, private patios, one includes kitchenette with permits to rent with $2800 per month of income. Modern living room has a romantic stone fire place, glass on three sides to enjoy the all the views. Massive country kitchen has giant pantry, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and under counter microwave with commercial six burner double oven range. Master suite features a marble bath w/walk-in shower huge spa tub, a 200 sq. ft. walk-in closet. Other amenities include solar electricity, energy efficient landscaping irrigation system, ring security system, electric window coverings, and two new energy efficient air conditioners. Backyard and grounds have new landscaping and is impeccably manicured with a private five hole putting/chipping green with a sand trap. Come and enjoy the views of this private architectural masterpiece today and make it yours.