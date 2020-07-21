3860 Calle Del Establo

Amenities

Endless Summer living in this custom Mediterranean Beach House. Situated on the most coveted cul-de-sac in the guard-gated community of Cyprus Cove offering private beach access, swimming pools, pristine parks, sport courts and two gorgeous clubhouses - home to annual events including 4th of July Parade, Live Music Holiday Party and weekly yoga classes. This home is sure to enhance your lifestyle! Built in 2001, this is one of the newest homes in The Cove. Offering SINGLE LEVEL living with all bedrooms and living space down and a bonus loft up. The flexible floor-plan offers 4 large bedrooms including an elegant master suite and an opportunity to convert the loft to 1 or 2 additional bedrooms. Maximizing indoor/outdoor living, this home has an envious backyard, an upper level deck and a private outdoor shower. The elegant upgrades include cathedral ceilings, wood and stone flooring, Chef’s style kitchen and dual garages. Whether you’re looking for a casual beach house with space to host family and friends, your forever home, or the perfect hub for a lifetime of adventures this home has it all! Situated at the southern-most tip of Orange County, San Clemente and Cyprus Cove offer privacy and the slower pace of a sleepy beach town with easy access to downtown LA or San Diego within an hour. Southwest San Clemente is home to world-famous surf destination - Trestles, a 5 mile beach trail, historic downtown and an ocean view municipal golf course.