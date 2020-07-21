All apartments in San Clemente
3860 Calle Del Establo
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

3860 Calle Del Establo

3860 Calle Del Establo · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Calle Del Establo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Endless Summer living in this custom Mediterranean Beach House. Situated on the most coveted cul-de-sac in the guard-gated community of Cyprus Cove offering private beach access, swimming pools, pristine parks, sport courts and two gorgeous clubhouses - home to annual events including 4th of July Parade, Live Music Holiday Party and weekly yoga classes. This home is sure to enhance your lifestyle! Built in 2001, this is one of the newest homes in The Cove. Offering SINGLE LEVEL living with all bedrooms and living space down and a bonus loft up. The flexible floor-plan offers 4 large bedrooms including an elegant master suite and an opportunity to convert the loft to 1 or 2 additional bedrooms. Maximizing indoor/outdoor living, this home has an envious backyard, an upper level deck and a private outdoor shower. The elegant upgrades include cathedral ceilings, wood and stone flooring, Chef’s style kitchen and dual garages. Whether you’re looking for a casual beach house with space to host family and friends, your forever home, or the perfect hub for a lifetime of adventures this home has it all! Situated at the southern-most tip of Orange County, San Clemente and Cyprus Cove offer privacy and the slower pace of a sleepy beach town with easy access to downtown LA or San Diego within an hour. Southwest San Clemente is home to world-famous surf destination - Trestles, a 5 mile beach trail, historic downtown and an ocean view municipal golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Calle Del Establo have any available units?
3860 Calle Del Establo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3860 Calle Del Establo have?
Some of 3860 Calle Del Establo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Calle Del Establo currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Calle Del Establo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Calle Del Establo pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Calle Del Establo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3860 Calle Del Establo offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Calle Del Establo offers parking.
Does 3860 Calle Del Establo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Calle Del Establo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Calle Del Establo have a pool?
Yes, 3860 Calle Del Establo has a pool.
Does 3860 Calle Del Establo have accessible units?
No, 3860 Calle Del Establo does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Calle Del Establo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Calle Del Establo has units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 Calle Del Establo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3860 Calle Del Establo does not have units with air conditioning.
