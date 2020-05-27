All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 3813 Via Del Campo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3813 Via Del Campo
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:16 AM

3813 Via Del Campo

3813 via Del Campo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3813 via Del Campo, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*****SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS*****
Imagine entertaining in this spectacular San Clemente estate with breathtaking ocean views of Dana Point Harbor & Catalina Island. Dramatic double door entrance into the foyer with beautifully polished Travertine flooring, grand staircase, newly installed Berber neutral carpeting in dining room, living room, office, bonus room, all upstairs bedrooms, Plantation shutters in bedrooms, and bonus room, central air and heat as well as a 4 car garage. All bathrooms have ceramic tile flooring. On those cool winter evenings you will enjoy the warmth of your family room and master suite fireplaces. The open and inviing floor plan in combination with vaulted ceilings allow plenty of natural light to enter. The main floor features a gourmet kitchen, an office, a wet bar, powder room as well as a large bonus room with newly installed Berber neutral carpet, and Plantation shutters. The upper floor has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, one bath is a Jack n Jill bath which services 2 bedrooms and ample closet space. The master suite features a soaking tub, bidet, double sinks, walk-in closet, newly installed Berber neutral carpet, fireplace, French doors that open onto a private balcony with breathtaking ocean views. The master bath features ceramic tile flooring, bidet, double sinks and absolutely amazing ocean views and beautiful sunsets. Your clients won't want to miss this exquisite property. One garage would accommodate a smaller RV vehicle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Via Del Campo have any available units?
3813 Via Del Campo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3813 Via Del Campo have?
Some of 3813 Via Del Campo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Via Del Campo currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Via Del Campo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Via Del Campo pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Via Del Campo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3813 Via Del Campo offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Via Del Campo offers parking.
Does 3813 Via Del Campo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Via Del Campo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Via Del Campo have a pool?
No, 3813 Via Del Campo does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Via Del Campo have accessible units?
No, 3813 Via Del Campo does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Via Del Campo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Via Del Campo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Via Del Campo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3813 Via Del Campo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College