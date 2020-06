3749 Calle Casino

Amenities

AWESOME PANORAMIC VIEW INCLUDES OCEAN, COASTLINE, CATALINA ISLAND AND DANA POINT HARBOR FROM THIS 2 STORY TOWN HOME. FULLY FURNISHED FOR YOUR COMFORT AND LEISURE. 2 LARGE DECKS ARE GREAT FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING. JUST STEPS FROM ONE OF TWO COMMUNITY POOLS, THIS UPDATED HOME IS A GREAT PLACE TO HANG YOUR HAT WHILE LOOKING FOR A NEW HOME, TEMPORARILY RELOCATING FOR WORK OR CONSTRUCTION, ESCAPING THE DESERT HEAT FOR THE SUMMER, OR TAKING A NICE EXTENDED SABBATICAL OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH NEW KITCHEN PLUS 2 DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT AREAS. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES KING BED, LARGE CLOSET AND OCEAN VIEW PLUS NEWLY UPGRADED EN SUITE BATH, SECOND BEDROOM HAS QUEEN BED AND IF NEEDED A TWIN BED CAN BE ADDED TO THE OCEAN VIEW OFFICE. COMMUNITY IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MOVIES AND OFFERS A PITCH AND PUTT GOLF COURSE. AVAILABLE MAY 16 THROUGH DECEMBER 1, 2020. RATES ARE AS FOLLOWS: 6 MONTHS $3,900/MO; 5 MONTHS $4,100/MO; 4 MONTHS $4,300/MO; 3 MONTHS $4,600/MO;2 MONTHS $4,900, 1 MONTH $5,100 (1-3 MONTH RATES ARE FOR SUMMER)