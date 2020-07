Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Very Nice lovely and a beautiful interior house in the city of San Clemente with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms inside. It also has a large garage.



This property has an option for self guided viewing no need to have an appointment to see the house.



Please visit our website http://www.homeexpofinancial.com/ or go to rently.com for self tour options



Go and see it to appreciate!!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.