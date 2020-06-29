36 Via Cancion

Amenities
Views, Views and More Views. Views of the Talega Golf Course, Valley Views, Views down to the Pacific Ocean and San Clemente Island. 4 bedroom 3 Bath home has an entertainer’s backyard featuring a custom pool with pebble-tec, a spa, outdoor fireplace with sitting area, custom fountains, mature professional landscape and custom lighting. Interior features include: travertine flooring, crown molding, custom built-in entertainment center, 25' high ceiling in the living room, granite kitchen counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances, hand stained wood cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. There is a downstairs office and full bedroom and bath. Upstairs has two large bedrooms and a master suite with panoramic views, dual walk-in closets, separated sinks, shower and princess tub. Located on a beautiful, quiet neighborhood Street.