36 Via Cancion

Location

36 Via Cancion, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Views, Views and More Views. Views of the Talega Golf Course, Valley Views, Views down to the Pacific Ocean and San Clemente Island. 4 bedroom 3 Bath home has an entertainer’s backyard featuring a custom pool with pebble-tec, a spa, outdoor fireplace with sitting area, custom fountains, mature professional landscape and custom lighting. Interior features include: travertine flooring, crown molding, custom built-in entertainment center, 25' high ceiling in the living room, granite kitchen counters and back splash, stainless steel appliances, hand stained wood cabinetry and a walk-in pantry. There is a downstairs office and full bedroom and bath. Upstairs has two large bedrooms and a master suite with panoramic views, dual walk-in closets, separated sinks, shower and princess tub. Located on a beautiful, quiet neighborhood Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Via Cancion have any available units?
36 Via Cancion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 36 Via Cancion have?
Some of 36 Via Cancion's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Via Cancion currently offering any rent specials?
36 Via Cancion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Via Cancion pet-friendly?
No, 36 Via Cancion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 36 Via Cancion offer parking?
No, 36 Via Cancion does not offer parking.
Does 36 Via Cancion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Via Cancion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Via Cancion have a pool?
Yes, 36 Via Cancion has a pool.
Does 36 Via Cancion have accessible units?
No, 36 Via Cancion does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Via Cancion have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Via Cancion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Via Cancion have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Via Cancion does not have units with air conditioning.

