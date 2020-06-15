Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

*No Pets* Stunning panoramic ocean views! Premium upgrades throughout this move-in ready home. Travertine stone and solid wood flooring, upgraded dual-pane vinyl windows and sliders, closet built-ins, modern lighting fixtures, granite kitchen countertops, plantation shutters and beautifully painted walls. Private in-ground spa with patio cover and built-in BBQ station offering amazing panoramic ocean and hillside views. Tons of natural light, two-story ceilings, cozy fireplace, upgraded water softener, alarm system and 2-car garage, plus driveway. Bathrooms have been nicely remodeled with stone and modernized tile. Enjoy sunsets on the upstairs view deck. This home is a couple minutes from the beach, plazas, schools and 5 freeway interstate.