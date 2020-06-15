All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
36 Optima
36 Optima

36 Optima · (949) 424-6633
Location

36 Optima, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
*No Pets* Stunning panoramic ocean views! Premium upgrades throughout this move-in ready home. Travertine stone and solid wood flooring, upgraded dual-pane vinyl windows and sliders, closet built-ins, modern lighting fixtures, granite kitchen countertops, plantation shutters and beautifully painted walls. Private in-ground spa with patio cover and built-in BBQ station offering amazing panoramic ocean and hillside views. Tons of natural light, two-story ceilings, cozy fireplace, upgraded water softener, alarm system and 2-car garage, plus driveway. Bathrooms have been nicely remodeled with stone and modernized tile. Enjoy sunsets on the upstairs view deck. This home is a couple minutes from the beach, plazas, schools and 5 freeway interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Optima have any available units?
36 Optima has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Optima have?
Some of 36 Optima's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Optima currently offering any rent specials?
36 Optima isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Optima pet-friendly?
No, 36 Optima is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 36 Optima offer parking?
Yes, 36 Optima does offer parking.
Does 36 Optima have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Optima does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Optima have a pool?
No, 36 Optima does not have a pool.
Does 36 Optima have accessible units?
No, 36 Optima does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Optima have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Optima has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Optima have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Optima does not have units with air conditioning.
