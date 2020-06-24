All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 3374 Paseo Halcon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3374 Paseo Halcon
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

3374 Paseo Halcon

3374 Paseo Halcon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3374 Paseo Halcon, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
As you enter the community of Seacape Village, you are welcomed by delightfully maintained homes, manicured landscaping as well as quiet streets. This single level- completely remodeled jewel offers a Peek a boo ocean view from the interior as well as the recreational areas of a swimming pool, separate spa, and two tennis courts. Once inside you are welcomed by newly installed custom double door entry and freshly installed wood flooring throughout. There are two separate suites plus an office/den. The kitchen is newly remodeled with stone counter tops and stainless appliances. Access to the private patio is from either the kitchen of living room. Central to the entertainment area of the home is a large fireplace with high definition 4 K tv monitor. Each bathroom has been appointed with designer selected tiles, matching stone surfaces and custom lighting. The home is located between two great beach cities of San Clemente and Dana Point's Harbor. Each offering great places to dine or enjoy long beach walks!The home is available for lease commencing on May 1st, 2020 through October 31st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3374 Paseo Halcon have any available units?
3374 Paseo Halcon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3374 Paseo Halcon have?
Some of 3374 Paseo Halcon's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3374 Paseo Halcon currently offering any rent specials?
3374 Paseo Halcon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3374 Paseo Halcon pet-friendly?
No, 3374 Paseo Halcon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3374 Paseo Halcon offer parking?
No, 3374 Paseo Halcon does not offer parking.
Does 3374 Paseo Halcon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3374 Paseo Halcon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3374 Paseo Halcon have a pool?
Yes, 3374 Paseo Halcon has a pool.
Does 3374 Paseo Halcon have accessible units?
No, 3374 Paseo Halcon does not have accessible units.
Does 3374 Paseo Halcon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3374 Paseo Halcon has units with dishwashers.
Does 3374 Paseo Halcon have units with air conditioning?
No, 3374 Paseo Halcon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College