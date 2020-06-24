3374 Paseo Halcon

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

As you enter the community of Seacape Village, you are welcomed by delightfully maintained homes, manicured landscaping as well as quiet streets. This single level- completely remodeled jewel offers a Peek a boo ocean view from the interior as well as the recreational areas of a swimming pool, separate spa, and two tennis courts. Once inside you are welcomed by newly installed custom double door entry and freshly installed wood flooring throughout. There are two separate suites plus an office/den. The kitchen is newly remodeled with stone counter tops and stainless appliances. Access to the private patio is from either the kitchen of living room. Central to the entertainment area of the home is a large fireplace with high definition 4 K tv monitor. Each bathroom has been appointed with designer selected tiles, matching stone surfaces and custom lighting. The home is located between two great beach cities of San Clemente and Dana Point's Harbor. Each offering great places to dine or enjoy long beach walks!The home is available for lease commencing on May 1st, 2020 through October 31st, 2020.