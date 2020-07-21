3301 Paseo Halcon

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Nestled on a premium elevated location, this stunning SINGLE STORY Seascape Village home with an open plan & soaring ceilings offers the very best of gorgeous coastal living. UPDATE: Interior has just been painted all white! Originally one of the builder models, this home has gone through extensive renovations including custom interior paint, quartz counters & custom backsplash in kitchen along with new stainless-steel appliances & white cabinetry. Beautiful laminate wood flooring finished with white crown baseboards. The remodeled fireplace is a gorgeous focal point with custom stack-stone surround. The den walls were removed to create an entirely open floor plan & the ceilings were raised to keep everything light & bright. Master en suite has been remodeled with separate dual vanities & walk-in shower. The guest bedroom offers fabulous treetops views & the guest bath features granite counters & updated fixtures. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms as well as the family room and dining area keep the ocean breezes flowing throughout the house. And let’s talk about the VIEWS! Enjoy time with family & friends on your oversized back patio with gorgeous treetops views & even peekaboo OCEAN VIEWS. Located just ½ mile from the coastline, Seascape Village offers residents a Clubhouse, 2 pools, 2 spas & tennis court. Minutes to the best shopping, beaches, schools, freeway & charming downtown San Clemente