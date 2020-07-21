All apartments in San Clemente
3301 Paseo Halcon
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

3301 Paseo Halcon

3301 Paseo Halcon · No Longer Available
Location

3301 Paseo Halcon, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Nestled on a premium elevated location, this stunning SINGLE STORY Seascape Village home with an open plan & soaring ceilings offers the very best of gorgeous coastal living. UPDATE: Interior has just been painted all white! Originally one of the builder models, this home has gone through extensive renovations including custom interior paint, quartz counters & custom backsplash in kitchen along with new stainless-steel appliances & white cabinetry. Beautiful laminate wood flooring finished with white crown baseboards. The remodeled fireplace is a gorgeous focal point with custom stack-stone surround. The den walls were removed to create an entirely open floor plan & the ceilings were raised to keep everything light & bright. Master en suite has been remodeled with separate dual vanities & walk-in shower. The guest bedroom offers fabulous treetops views & the guest bath features granite counters & updated fixtures. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms as well as the family room and dining area keep the ocean breezes flowing throughout the house. And let’s talk about the VIEWS! Enjoy time with family & friends on your oversized back patio with gorgeous treetops views & even peekaboo OCEAN VIEWS. Located just ½ mile from the coastline, Seascape Village offers residents a Clubhouse, 2 pools, 2 spas & tennis court. Minutes to the best shopping, beaches, schools, freeway & charming downtown San Clemente

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Paseo Halcon have any available units?
3301 Paseo Halcon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3301 Paseo Halcon have?
Some of 3301 Paseo Halcon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Paseo Halcon currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Paseo Halcon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Paseo Halcon pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Paseo Halcon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3301 Paseo Halcon offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Paseo Halcon offers parking.
Does 3301 Paseo Halcon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Paseo Halcon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Paseo Halcon have a pool?
Yes, 3301 Paseo Halcon has a pool.
Does 3301 Paseo Halcon have accessible units?
No, 3301 Paseo Halcon does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Paseo Halcon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Paseo Halcon has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Paseo Halcon have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Paseo Halcon does not have units with air conditioning.
