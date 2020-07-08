All apartments in San Clemente
3208 Avenida Del Presidente
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

3208 Avenida Del Presidente

3208 Avenida Del Presidente · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Avenida Del Presidente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$500 OFF Move In Special!! Call For details. Available NOW, Remodeled like new, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, corner end unit with double balcony.
2 and 3 bedrooms available.Prices range from $2,200-2800

Move in special and Lower Security Deposit available based upon credit scoring.Less than perfect credit also acceptable. Amazing Value & Great Location,These spacious 2 bedrooms are totally remodeled and ready for your enjoyment. With new kitchen, flooring, bath, master shower and appliances. Location Location,south end of San Clemente, just a short walk to local beaches, State Park & Trestles. Enjoy the costal cool breeze & relaxed lifestyle in your new home and balcony. Building has new double pane windows, new laundryroom and equipment, and covered parking with optional garage. Less than perfect credit considered. Owner has waived the application fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente have any available units?
3208 Avenida Del Presidente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente have?
Some of 3208 Avenida Del Presidente's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Avenida Del Presidente currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Avenida Del Presidente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Avenida Del Presidente pet-friendly?
No, 3208 Avenida Del Presidente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente offer parking?
Yes, 3208 Avenida Del Presidente offers parking.
Does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Avenida Del Presidente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente have a pool?
No, 3208 Avenida Del Presidente does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente have accessible units?
No, 3208 Avenida Del Presidente does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 Avenida Del Presidente has units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Avenida Del Presidente have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Avenida Del Presidente does not have units with air conditioning.

