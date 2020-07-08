3208 Avenida Del Presidente

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$500 OFF Move In Special!! Call For details. Available NOW, Remodeled like new, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, corner end unit with double balcony.

2 and 3 bedrooms available.Prices range from $2,200-2800



Move in special and Lower Security Deposit available based upon credit scoring.Less than perfect credit also acceptable. Amazing Value & Great Location,These spacious 2 bedrooms are totally remodeled and ready for your enjoyment. With new kitchen, flooring, bath, master shower and appliances. Location Location,south end of San Clemente, just a short walk to local beaches, State Park & Trestles. Enjoy the costal cool breeze & relaxed lifestyle in your new home and balcony. Building has new double pane windows, new laundryroom and equipment, and covered parking with optional garage. Less than perfect credit considered. Owner has waived the application fee!